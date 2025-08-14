World Humanoid Robot Games Opens with Street Dance, Martial Arts, Music

The competition features 500 humanoid robots in 280 teams from 16 countries, including the U.S.

Fu TingOlivia Zhang
Aug 14, 2025
A human performer leaps above robots dressed like terracotta warriors during the opening ceremony of The World Humanoid Robot Games held in Beijing, China, Thursday, Aug. 14, 2025.
AP Photo/Ng Han Guan

BEIJING (AP) — Humanoid robots hip-hop danced, performed martial arts and played keyboard, guitar and drums at the opening ceremony of the first World Humanoid Robot Games in Beijing on Thursday evening.

The competition begins Friday with more than 500 humanoid robots in 280 teams from 16 countries, including the U.S., Germany and Japan, competing in sports including soccer, running and boxing. It comes as China has stepped up efforts to develop humanoid robots powered by artificial intelligence.

During the opening ceremony, the robots demonstrated soccer and boxing among other sports, with some cheering and backflipping as if at a real sports day.

A worker prepares a robot before the opening ceremony of The World Humanoid Robot Games held in Beijing, China, Thursday, Aug. 14, 2025.

One robot soccer player scored a goal after a few tries, causing the goalkeeper to fall to the ground. Another player fell but stood up unassisted.

The robots also modeled fashionable hats and clothes alongside human models. One robot model sadly fell and had to be carried off the stage by two human beings.

Teams from robot companies and Chinese universities including Tsinghua University and Peking University are competing in the games. Three middle schools are also participating.

China's official newspaper People's Daily quoted a government officer in Beijing as saying "every robot participates is creating history."

The event will last three days, concluding on Sunday. Tickets sold to the public range from 180 yuan ($25) to 580 ($80).

A new video series from Manufacturing.net - Security Breach, looks to offer the insight and tools needed to ready your company's defenses. Stay up-to-date on today's vital cybersecurity topics by subscribing here.
