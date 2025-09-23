Microsoft Announces $4B Expansion to Planned Wisconsin Data Center

The latest development raises the company's total investment to more than $7 billion.

Manufacturing.net Staff
Sep 23, 2025
Microsoft Ai
Microsoft

Microsoft announced plans to invest an additional $4 billion to expand its planned data center campus in Mount Pleasant, Wisconsin. The latest development raises the company's total investment to more than $7 billion.

According to Microsoft officials, the company plans to build a second data center, which will be similar in size and scale and in the same area at a cost of approximately $4 billion by the end of 2028. The data center campus in Mount Pleasant is part of a distributed training supercomputer spanning multiple locations.

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers revealed in 2023 that Microsoft planned to invest billions of dollars to establish a data center Mount Pleasant. Last May, the company officials confirmed that it would invest $3.3 billion by the end of 2026 in the project, bringing thousands of union construction jobs to the area.

Microsoft expects to complete construction and begin operations on the AI data center in early 2026 and has begun hiring full-time workers.

Construction of the first data center has provided jobs for almost 10,000 Wisconsin workers, including more than 3,000 construction workers during peak operations, including electricians, plumbers, carpenters, pipefitters, structural iron and steel workers, concrete workers and earth movers. The company expects the second data center to require a similar workforce.

Microsoft also established a Microsoft AI Co-Innovation Lab at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee, where hundreds of owners of small and medium-sized businesses can learn how to use AI.

The Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation will provide a $500,000 grant to support capital improvements necessary for the success of the lab.

Following Microsoft’s initial commitment, Evers signed bipartisan legislation in the 2023-25 Biennial Budget designed to put the state in a more competitive position for data center investments. Wisconsin's designation as a Regional Tech Hub acted as a catalyst for Microsoft’s decision to develop in the state. 

Evers also previously signed an executive order creating the Governor’s Task Force on Workforce and Artificial Intelligence to study how AI will transform business, education and other key sectors of the state economy.

Latest in Artificial Intelligence
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsored
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
September 19, 2025
Microsoft Ai
Microsoft Announces $4B Expansion to Planned Wisconsin Data Center
September 23, 2025
Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg wears artificial intelligence-powered smart glasses as he speaks during the company's Connect developer conference Wednesday, Sept. 17, 2025, in Menlo Park, Calif.
Meta Unveils AI-Powered Smart Glasses with Display, Neural Wristband at Connect Event
September 18, 2025
Ep149
Security Breach: Using AI to Stay Ahead of the Hack
September 18, 2025
Related Stories
Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg wears artificial intelligence-powered smart glasses as he speaks during the company's Connect developer conference Wednesday, Sept. 17, 2025, in Menlo Park, Calif.
Artificial Intelligence
Meta Unveils AI-Powered Smart Glasses with Display, Neural Wristband at Connect Event
Ep149
Technology
Security Breach: Using AI to Stay Ahead of the Hack
Visitors pass by the Huawei Atlas 900 A3 SuperPoD exhibited at the World Artificial Intelligence Conference in Shanghai, China, July 28, 2025.
Artificial Intelligence
How Huawei Plans to Outperform Global Tech Leaders with Less Powerful Chips
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsor Content
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
More in Artificial Intelligence
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
Sponsored
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
IEN Unboxed is a new show in which our editors unbox new tools on the market and discuss their features.
September 19, 2025
Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg wears artificial intelligence-powered smart glasses as he speaks during the company's Connect developer conference Wednesday, Sept. 17, 2025, in Menlo Park, Calif.
Artificial Intelligence
Meta Unveils AI-Powered Smart Glasses with Display, Neural Wristband at Connect Event
The glasses, called Meta Ray-Ban Display, will be available Sept. 30.
September 18, 2025
Ep149
Technology
Security Breach: Using AI to Stay Ahead of the Hack
Ironically, the key is making people a bigger part of key processes and plans.
September 18, 2025
Visitors pass by the Huawei Atlas 900 A3 SuperPoD exhibited at the World Artificial Intelligence Conference in Shanghai, China, July 28, 2025.
Artificial Intelligence
How Huawei Plans to Outperform Global Tech Leaders with Less Powerful Chips
The company plans to roll out the world's most powerful AI computing clusters.
September 18, 2025
Intel
Artificial Intelligence
Nvidia to Invest $5B in Intel
The investment comes a month after the U.S. government took a 10% stake in the semiconductor company.
September 18, 2025
Computer Crime Concept 516607038 2125x1416 (1)
Cybersecurity
When Cybercriminals Weaponize Artificial Intelligence at Scale
New to the arsenal - 'agentic cybercrime.' Where AI becomes a hacker's strategic advisor and operational commander.
September 10, 2025
I Stock 1173458620
Oracle
Techno-Utopians Like Elon Musk Are Treading Old Ground
It first emerged in the 1800s, when the Industrial Revolution ushered in a set of ideas that combined tech progress with social transformation.
September 10, 2025
Ep148
Cybersecurity
Security Breach: Threat Landscape Update
Hackers are smarter, industrial systems are tough, and there's still no patch for humans.
September 4, 2025
Artificial Intelligence
Ramprakash Ramamoorthy
Director of AI Research, ManageEngine
September 3, 2025
Using autonomous drones, researchers are able to create a 3D reconstruction of the smoke plume and improve analysis of flow patterns.
Artificial Intelligence
AI-Equipped Aerial Robots Help to Track, Model Wildfire Smoke
Understanding wildfire smoke dispersion could lead to more accurate air quality models.
September 2, 2025
Ai
Artificial Intelligence
AI Adoption Driving Smarter, More Resilient Supply Chains, Study Says
AI is enabling more thoughtful decision-making but not displacing human judgment.
August 28, 2025
Tariffs
Artificial Intelligence
The AI Advantage in a Volatile Tariff Era
AI technologies have matured to the point where they can offer decision-making support.
August 27, 2025
Visitors give commands to a robot at Nvidia's booth during the 3rd China International Supply Chain Expo at the China International Exhibition Center, in Beijing, July 18, 2025.
Artificial Intelligence
Nvidia's Earnings Report Will Help to Show Whether the AI Boom Is Overhyped or Gaining Steam
Nvidia has become the first publicly traded company to surpass a market value of $4 trillion.
August 27, 2025
Mechanical blueprint and design , lacking AI
Artificial Intelligence
New Survey Shows 95% of Engineering Leaders Say Design Teams Must Fully Adopt AI, and Fast
And 100% agree AI could speed up design review time.
August 25, 2025
Agentic Ai Parradee Kietsirikul
Supply Chain
Industrial AI Playbook: Opportunities in Supply Chain and Distribution
Although data can provide transparency and insights, time-sensitivity brings new complexities.
August 22, 2025