One Billion AI Agents Are Expanding the Attack Surface

A new platform is using real-time vulnerability detection and mitigation tools to combat non-human threat actors.

Apr 24, 2025
Cybersecurity In A Bubble

SandboxAQ, a leading AI and cybersecurity solutions provider, has announced the general availability of AQtive Guard, a groundbreaking platform designed to manage and secure Non-Human Identities (NHIs) and other cryptographic assets used by AI agents that are surging across enterprise environments. Organizations are facing an unprecedented surge of intelligent, adaptive cyber threats capable of continuously probing networks, evading detection, and rapidly exploiting vulnerabilities. This escalating threat led to the development of AQtive Guard’s Discover module. It provides:

  • Vulnerability Detection and Inventory. Builds a complete and continuously updated inventory by integrating data from multiple sources, including existing data and meta-information captured from existing cybersecurity platforms and configuration management database tools. AQtive Guard works across the leading cloud providers including Amazon Web Services (AWS) and Google Cloud (GCP). This unified global inventory forms the crucial foundation for LQM analysis.
  • AI-powered Insights, Prioritization and Risk Analysis. Applies SandboxAQ's industry-leading Cyber LQM to the unified inventory. By leveraging meta-data for advanced filtering and clustering, the platform enables efficient, noiseless exploration and accurate root-cause analysis, and delivers prioritized, actionable insights with contextual guidance for remediation and risk reduction, effectively reducing false positives. An integrated GenAI assistant further supports teams in understanding how to navigate relevant standards and regulatory frameworks.
  • Automated Remediation and Lifecycle Management. Streamlines and automates the entire lifecycle of identities and cryptographic keys – including issuance, rotation, and revocation – reducing manual overhead and minimizing the risk associated with stale or compromised secrets.
  • Compliance and NIST Standards. Provides targeted remediation recommendations, a powerful query engine with pre-built rulesets for major compliance standards (and custom query capabilities), and robust reporting to demonstrate compliance and significantly accelerate migration to new NIST standards.
  • Protection policies such as credential rotation or certificate renewal.
  • Large Quantitative Models (LQMs) that provide visibility, control and remediation.
  • Robust integration with the CrowdStrike Falcon® cybersecurity platform.
  • Interoperability with Palo Alto Networks.  
