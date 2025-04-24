AI-Driven SOC Platform Looks to Transform Threat Management Strategies

More threat analysis support could free-up resources for other security needs.

Apr 24, 2025
Soc

COGNNA, a leading provider of AI-driven cybersecurity, has launched COGNNA Nexus, a Security Operations Center (SOC) platform designed to transform threat management. The release looks to harness the power of advanced agentic AI to provide autonomous threat detection, analysis, and response, and reduce alert fatigue. According to Microsoft, security analysts spend a significant portion of their time - nearly three hours daily - manually triaging security alerts, a large portion of which turn out to be false positives. The Nexus platform looks to shift from reactive to proactive security measures with features that include:

  • Enhanced Agentic AI. Advanced agentic AI capabilities, enabling the platform to autonomously detect, analyze, and respond to threats in real-time.
  • Unified Security Posture. Seamless integration with a broader ecosystem of security tools and platforms delivers comprehensive visibility and control across complex IT environments. This hopes to eliminate data silos and enhance threat correlation.
  • Advanced Predictive Threat Modeling. Leveraging advanced AI, the platform predicts potential threats before they materialize. This proactive approach allows organizations to anticipate and mitigate risks.
  • Streamlined Security Operations. Automation of routine security tasks, such as threat triage and incident response, frees up security analysts to focus on higher-level strategic initiatives.
  • Enhanced AI-Powered Agent. An AI Agent provides instant security insights and guidance, enabling security teams to quickly access critical information and make informed decisions.
