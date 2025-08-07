GreyNoise Intelligence, a provider of cybersecurity threat intelligence, recently released a research report exploring the correlation between spikes in attacker activity and subsequent disclosures of Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures (CVEs) in edge technologies. The research report, entitled “Early Warning Signals: When Attacker Behavior Precedes New Vulnerabilities,” offers predictive value and recommendations on what defenders can do to proactively protect their networks, before vulnerabilities are even disclosed.

GreyNoise analyzed all of its tags (CVSS 6+ CVEs) associated with edge technologies to determine whether there was a consistent, repeatable pattern of significant spikes in opportunistic attacker activity (e.g. scanning, brute forcing, and exploitation attempts) against edge technologies preceding the disclosure of new vulnerabilities. GreyNoise only observed this pattern across a specific subset of enterprise edge products from eight vendors, though it did not limit its analysis to enterprise technologies.

Key findings from the report include: