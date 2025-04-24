Securing the Future of Manufacturing

A 257% spike in DDoS attacks represent an existential threat to operational continuity.

Max Clauson
Apr 24, 2025
Hacking Alarm

As the manufacturing sector rapidly adopts technologies like IoT-enabled devices and AI, its digital footprint expands, but does its cyber risk. Zayo’s 2024 DDoS Insights Report found distributed denial of service (DDoS) attacks surged 82% across all industries in the past year, but manufacturing saw a staggering 257% increase in attack size. These incidents aren’t just digital disruptions; they’re existential threats to operational continuity.

Manufacturers rely on hyper-efficient, tightly connected systems. A single attack that halts production can cost an estimated $6,000 per minute. In an environment where every second counts, securing smart factories goes beyond optional — it’s business critical.

Modern manufacturing blends old and new, with legacy infrastructure working alongside emerging tech like IoT sensors, AI-driven robotics, and autonomous production lines. While these innovations supercharge productivity, they also expand the attack surface. Zayo’s report reveals the risk is not just growing but accelerating via:

  • Legacy Systems and Infrastructure. Many manufacturers still rely on outdated infrastructure riddled with unpatched vulnerabilities. These systems weren’t designed with modern cyber threats in mind. Yet, they’re often connected to modern networks, creating easy pathways for attackers. 
  • IoT Adoption and Smart Factories. Nearly two-thirds of manufacturers have integrated IoT into their operations and workflows. But many of these devices lack endpoint security, turning them into digital backdoors. The very systems meant to optimize production can end up destabilizing it, and fast.
  • Automated Processes’ Susceptibility.  Just-in-time production lines are incredibly efficient and fragile. A well-timed DDoS attack on a single control system can ripple across the supply chain, causing delays, revenue loss, and reputational damage in one fell swoop.

The Alarming Escalation of DDoS Attacks

Zayo’s data paints a sobering picture. In 2024, manufacturing was among the top four most attacked industries, alongside telecom, healthcare, and cloud/SaaS. It now accounts for nearly 21% of the largest DDoS attacks observed last year. It’s important to underscore that these aren’t your average production disruptions. These are strategic attempts to halt production, steal data, and/or hold systems hostage. And with attacks getting larger, happening more often, and becoming more sophisticated, passive defense is simply not enough.

While the threat landscape is daunting, manufacturers can take clear, immediate steps to bolster their systems and environments.

  1. Implement a Comprehensive Cybersecurity Strategy. A strategy is critical, but it’s virtually nonexistent if it lives in a binder, only to be amended annually. Manufacturers need active, evolving plans that include risk assessments, response protocols, and escalation paths. Fortunately, nearly 62% of companies have formal cybersecurity strategies in place. But preparation is only as strong as the last test run. These plans should be tested, evaluated, and improved regularly.
  2. Conduct Routine Vulnerability Assessments.  Think like a hacker, literally. Bringing in ethical hackers exposes weaknesses before criminals can exploit them. Regular updates and patch management should be treated with the same urgency as production uptime.
  3. Leverage Advanced Cybersecurity Tools. Standard IT solutions aren’t always enough in industrial environments. Manufacturers should look to tools purpose-built for operational technology, including DDoS protection, network segmentation, and real-time intrusion detection systems.
  4. Educate Employees to Reduce Human Error. With 74% of breaches linked to human error, employee training can’t be optional. From phishing simulations to social engineering awareness, regular training can drastically reduce risk.
  5. Adopt Incident Response Measures. During an attack, every second matters. Manufacturers should predefine roles, communication plans, and recovery steps. Even more important: Practice them through scenario-based drills.

The Bigger Picture

The promise of Industry 4.0 is immense, but so is the cyber risk. As manufacturers scale their digital capabilities, they must match that growth with robust security. The cost of inaction is greater than downtime. It’s long-term operational, financial, and reputational damage.

By understanding the evolving threat landscape and investing in strong, proactive defense strategies, manufacturers can confidently embrace innovation without sacrificing safety. In an industry built on precision and speed, cyber resilience may be the most important competitive edge of all.

