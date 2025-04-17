DARPA Brings AI Cyber Challenge to RSA

The competition will spotlight cyber risks to critical infrastructure and opportunities for AI-enabled cybersecurity.

Apr 17, 2025
People Cyber Metamorworks
iStock.com/metamorworks

The Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA), in collaboration with the Advanced Research Projects Agency for Health (ARPA-H), will bring the AI Cyber Challenge (AIxCC) Experience to the RSA Conference in San Francisco from April 28-May 1. 

AIxCC applies DARPA’s competition model to challenge the best and brightest in AI and cybersecurity to defend the software that underpins the critical infrastructure on which all Americans rely by developing AI-enabled software that automatically identifies and patches cyber vulnerabilities. The final competition kicked off this spring and culminates at DEF CON 33 in August 2025. 

The AIxCC experience at the RSA Sandbox at Yerba Buena Center for the Arts transports attendees to Northbridge, a fictional city designed to educate participants about the competition, the importance of AI-driven cybersecurity in protecting our critical infrastructure. Northbridge will give participants a deeper understanding of the urgent need to advance cybersecurity tools and aims to inspire attendees to help realize the potential of AI to secure our future.

