AI, IoT Fuel Spike in DDoS Attacks

Zayo Group recently unveiled its biannual Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS) Insights Report, revealing a nearly 82 percent surge in attack frequency between 2023 and 2024. According to the report, attack volume increased as cybercriminals leveraged AI and expanded adoption of IoT devices to launch faster, more persistent and more complex attacks.

“We’re seeing attackers use larger botnets of compromised IoT devices and AI to drastically increase the scale of attacks,” said Max Clauson, Senior Vice President of Network Connectivity at Zayo. “As the sophistication of DDoS attacks continues to grow, cybercriminals are finding ways to exploit cloud services, higher bandwidth availability, and new vulnerabilities in software and network protocols.”

Specific to manufacturing, the report found that attack frequency continues to explode, with the average attack size growing 257 percent from 2023 to 2024. The financial toll also remains significant. At $6,000 per minute, and an average attack lasting 39 minutes, businesses are losing at least $234,000 per incident.

Additionally, the report states that cybercriminals remain opportunistic in strategically timing their attacks to maximize disruption, with the majority occurring during business hours. There is also an expected rise in DDoS-as-a-Service, enabling individuals with limited technical skills to conduct attacks, which could result in a greater number of attacks and a wider variety of attack methods. As AI and automation continue to shape the threat landscape, proactive and scalable DDoS protection is becoming essential.