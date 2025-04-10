Cyber Solution Supports Google Cloud

Rubrik's latest offering looks to help Google Cloud customers recover more quickly from a cyberattack.

Apr 10, 2025
Hacking Alarm

Recently announced at Google's Cloud Next event, Rubrik released new capabilities designed to help Google Cloud customers quickly recover from a cyberattack or operational disruption. 

Precisely designed for Google Cloud, this latest offering delivers:

  • Cloud-Based Isolated Recovery Environment in Google Cloud. Rubrik, in collaboration with Mandiant, is developing a cloud-based isolated recovery solution on Google Cloud. This solution is designed to enhance organizational cyber resilience by ensuring business-critical data backups are secure from cyber threats and replicated to Google Cloud via Rubrik's Secure Vault after an incident. By leveraging Rubrik's Data Threat Analytics and Orchestrated Application Recovery Playbooks, combined with Mandiant's periodic security assessments and Incident Response services, it aims to establish a secure recovery environment on Google Cloud.
  • Strengthened protection of Google Cloud Engine and Google Cloud SQL. New threat-analytics capabilities are planned for Anomaly Detection, Data Discovery and Classification, Turbo Threat Hunting, and Threat Monitoring. These capabilities are designed to work together to proactively detect cyber threats, accelerate incident response and recovery, and ensure sensitive data remains protected and compliant.
  • Enterprise-grade protection for Google Workspace. Rubrik’s solution is designed for Google Workspace customers, to help them protect their mission-critical SaaS data from cyber threats, insider risks, and accidental deletion, through newly-offered immutable backups, automated anomaly detection, and rapid, granular recovery.

Rubrik’s strengthened protection of Google Cloud Engine is available now. New threat analytics capabilities, expanded protection of Google Cloud SQL, expanded protection of Google Workspace, and Cloud-Based Isolated Recovery Environment are planned to be generally available at a later date.

