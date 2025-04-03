Data Security Offering Focused on SaaS Vulnerabilities

According to data security solutions provider Keepit, the rapid adoption of SaaS applications have outpaced backup and recovery capabilities, leaving business data vulnerable to outages, cyber threats and compliance risks. The average enterprise uses approximately 112 SaaS applications, according to BetterCloud research, so companies onboarding these applications without proper backup and recovery solutions face significant risks.

Additionally, according to Gartner, by 2028, 75 percent of enterprises will prioritize backup of SaaS applications as a critical requirement, compared to just 15 percent in 2024. To address these concerns, Keepit has been developing its data protection platform and now presents some enhancements:

The ability to back up and recover data from many more SaaS applications. This is made possible by new Domain-Specific Language (DSL), which accelerates development for each application while integrating with the Keepit platform. The rollout begins with seven applications in 2025 — Jira, Bamboo, Okta, Confluence, DocuSign, Miro and Slack — with rapid expansion to follow. The ultimate goal is full coverage of all SaaS applications used by enterprises, spanning HR, finance, sales, production and more.

Jira, Bamboo, Okta, Confluence, DocuSign, Miro and Slack — with rapid expansion to follow. The ultimate goal is full coverage of all SaaS applications used by enterprises, spanning HR, finance, sales, production and more. Anomaly detection. Provides enhanced monitoring, compliance, and security insights, enabling proactive identification of irregularities. Anomaly detection will be available to Keepit customers in early May 2025.

Data protection dashboards. Offers centralized control and simplified reporting, enhancing visibility and management of data protection efforts. Data protection dashboards were made available to Keepit customers in January 2025.

Keepit's approach is made possible by a unique, intelligent, cloud-native, purpose-built architecture. For more information on the company's offerings, visit www.keepit.com