SMBs Heavily Targeted by Hackers

Threat actors are using more AI-driven attacks on small and medium-sized enterprises.

Apr 3, 2025
Protection Background Technology Security 524882074 701x502 (1)

SonicWall recently released their 2025 SonicWall Annual Cyber Threat Report, revealing a continued onslaught of cyberattacks on small and mid-sized businesses (SMBs). Threat actors now use more efficient targeting and AI-driven attacks making it clear that SMBs and organizations of all sizes can’t fight this battle alone. 

According to SonicWall, SMBs are facing a storm of cyber threats, as attackers leverage automation, AI, and advanced evasion techniques to evade traditional defenses. These evolving tactics make it difficult for businesses to defend themselves without dedicated cybersecurity expertise. As attack surfaces expand and the time to exploit vulnerabilities shrinks, SMBs are challenged to prioritize proactive security measures. 

“Threat actors are moving at an unprecedented pace, exploiting new vulnerabilities within days, while we’re observing that it takes some organizations 120 to 150 days to apply a critical patch,” said President and CEO Bob VanKirk. 

SonicWall intelligence found that on average, companies were under critical attack – the type of attack most likely to deplete business resources – for 68 days in 2024. Additional findings included:

  • Ransomware continues to rise, increasing eight percent in North America and surging 259 percent in Latin America.
  • Malware spiked eight percent year-over-year, while IoT attacks jumped 124 percent and encrypted threats climbed 93 percent.
  • AI automation tools can lower barriers to entry, but are also helping hackers to increase attack complexity.
  • Server-Side Request Forgery (SSRF) attacks became a critical cybersecurity concern in 2024, marked by a dramatic 452 percent increase compared to 2023. SSRFs allow an attacker to trick a web application into making requests to internal or external resources on behalf of the server, potentially providing unauthorized access to sensitive data.
  • Nearly one-third of all reported cyber attacks were of the business email compromise (BEC) variety, up from nine percent a year ago.
  • SonicWall’s patented Real-Time Deep Memory Inspection® (RTDMI®) technology identified a total of 210,258 ‘never-before-seen’ malware variants. The threat landscape remains complex, with over 630 strains of new variants discovered each day. 

To learn more about SonicWall and get the complete 2025 SonicWall Cyber Threat Report, visit www.sonicwall.com/threat-report

April 1, 2025
Financial Cyber
Ransomware Report Shows Surge in New Players
April 3, 2025
Encryption
Data Security Offering Focused on SaaS Vulnerabilities
April 3, 2025
Ransomware
Browser-Native Ransomware Adds to Threat Risks
April 2, 2025
Today in Manufacturing has a new podcast brought to you by the editors of Industrial Media. In each episode, we discuss the five biggest stories in manufacturing, and the implications they have on the industry moving forward.
April 1, 2025
Data Security Offering Focused on SaaS Vulnerabilities
The growth of these applications throughout the enterprise makes data backup and recovery capabilities essential.
April 3, 2025
Browser-Native Ransomware Adds to Threat Risks
Due to changes in workflows, the browser needs to be defended like a critical endpoint.
April 2, 2025
Security Breach: IABs, Dark Web Fueling Ransomware Surge
Inside the evolution of Ransomware-as-a-Service groups and why they continue to target manufacturing.
March 31, 2025
Report Shows Significance of Machine Identity Security
Cybercriminals are targeting machine identities as entry points for attacks.
March 27, 2025
Supply Chain Thefts Tied to Cybersecurity Vulnerabilities
Hacking databases and scheduling software is allowing thieves to target products before they're delivered.
March 27, 2025
Inside a Chinese State-Sponsored Group's Infiltration of a U.S. Utility
Breaking down the 300-day dwelling attack, and the impact on ICS security.
March 27, 2025
Ransomware Payloads and AI-Powered Polymorphic Phishing Campaigns Spike
More than 80 percent of all phishing emails exhibited some use of AI.
March 27, 2025
How the Cybersecurity Talent Shortage Is Impacting Manufacturing
Increasingly complex adversaries and hiring hurdles are adding to cybersecurity challenges.
March 27, 2025
Google's Largest Deal Ever Centers on Cybersecurity Acquisition
The tech giant is spending $32 billion on a data center security platform.
March 20, 2025
Top 10 Passwords Hackers Are Using to Access Remote Desktops
These exposed RDP servers can be easy targets for stealing data via brute force attacks.
March 20, 2025
FBI Warns of Data Extortion Scam Targeting Corporate Executives
IC3 has released an alert warning of a scam involving criminal actors masquerading as the BianLian Group.
March 20, 2025
Solution Offers Secure Device Authentication for Manufacturers
The platform looks to improve identity security, automated access management and device lifecycle protection.
March 20, 2025
Simplified OT Security with Endpoint Solution Updates
The updated solution advances endpoint protection and detection and response capabilities.
March 20, 2025
Securing OT with Advanced Authentication
As the industry continues to evolve, adopting advanced security measures will be crucial.
March 19, 2025