AI Data Centers: Securing the Future

As industries race to leverage AI's potential, a sophisticated and evolving threat landscape is rising.

John Bekisz
May 1, 2025
Peach Istock Ai Cyber

The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is driving sudden and rapid development, design, and construction of highly specialized AI data centers and new AI infrastructure investments, such as OpenAI's proposed "Stargate." As industries race to leverage AI's potential, a sophisticated and evolving threat landscape is rising rapidly, along with mounting regulatory pressure. 

The servers powering these applications are mission critical and will require a holistic approach with a comprehensive security strategy incorporating physical, cybersecurity, and operational discipline.  

The Expanding Attack Surface: Physical and Cyber Threats Converge 

AI development and its use require organizations to prepare and consider multiple threat vectors. Threats are no longer confined to digital or physical realms; they blend and require an integrated defense posture. 

Physically, the commonplace mitigations used like robust access control, biometrics, multi-factor authentication (MFA), and mantraps, or interlocks, remain essential. However, more sophisticated and knowledgeable threats make use of advanced physical intrusion attempts targeting vulnerabilities in building perimeters or leveraging drones for surveillance or network penetration.  

The immense value within these facilities, such as high-cost GPUs, makes them prime targets for theft by external actors or malicious insiders. For example, copper theft, driven by commodity prices, remains a persistent risk targeting power and grounding systems.  

The extreme power density, battery systems, and heat management systems for AI hardware require integrated environmental controls which introduce access point vulnerabilities. Additionally, lack of redundancy, poorly managed points of entry, or failures in these systems, whether accidental or induced, pose catastrophic operational risks.  

Often overlooked, supply chains and decommissioning service integrity is another critical vulnerability. Compromised hardware components before they reach the data center floor represent significant threat vectors, while improperly disposed of hard drives or other equipment with sensitive material can expose customer data and proprietary information.  

Layering Defenses: Physical Security Imperatives 

The layered defense is not new; it is the baseline for all security programs and postures. Every program should provide for a layered approach that protects vital assets at the core, physically and operationally. Securing AI data centers is no different and requires a defensive in-depth physical strategy: 

  • Perimeter Security: Deterrence comes first and is achieved by architecting a site that hinders unwanted behaviors. Landscaping, fencing, vehicle barriers, perimeter intrusion, and comprehensive video surveillance provide the first layer of active delay and detection. Guarded entry points will enable immediate defense and reduce the time from detection to response. Additionally, competent guardians will vet vehicles, deliveries, visitors, and other anomalies that may occur.
  • Logical & Physical Access Control: Multi-factor authentication and multi-modal credential authorization should be standard at all physical and logical access points. Biometrics (fingerprint, iris scan) combined with access cards and PINs provide strong verification. Access must be strictly role-based, logged meticulously, and regularly audited for anomalies. For example, a credential used within the hour at sites across the nation indicates a stolen or duplicated credential. Integration and cooperation between visitor management, human resources, and security helps ensure individuals are vetted and permitted on site within specific areas.
  • Interior Monitoring: Continuous video surveillance covers all critical areas, including server halls, power rooms and network closets. Rack-level security within data halls reduces manipulation at the cabinet level. Leveraging AI engines allows integrated systems to alert security teams and focus their attention on anomalies. This reduces complacency and operator fatigue. Integrated intrusion detection systems, door monitoring alarms, and video surveillance systems offer a robust and complete security response program.
  • Environmental Controls: Redundant power (UPS, generators), advanced cooling systems (including liquid cooling for high-density racks), and sensors for fire, smoke, water, and temperature are non-negotiable. Integrating these systems ensures on-site guardians understand how these systems operate, are interconnected, and what impact their loss may have on the site.

The Human Element

Technology alone is insufficient. Rigorous operational security (OpSec) provides the connective tissue:

  • Insider Threat Mitigation: Thorough background checks for all personnel with access, strict separation of duties, and continuous monitoring for suspicious activity are vital. Insider threats, especially individuals with access to the innermost layers of the security posture, are the most prevalent and can induce the greatest damage.
  • Incident Response: Develop and regularly test a comprehensive, incident response plan covering physical breaches, cyberattacks, environmental events, and system failures. A program that defines roles, responsibilities, and how to engage with support such as fire and police is critical but is useless without training and table-topping. Coordinating and training ensures when an incident occurs, there is no question who is supposed to do what.
  • Integrated Security Operations: Collaboration between physical security, cybersecurity, and facility operations teams from design to implementation, to operations is critical. Integrated monitoring can detect blended threats that are often undetected or unmitigated. The threat vectors seen are advancing as quickly as the technology targeted.

Overlaying technical and operational challenges is a growing web of regulations. Data privacy laws (GDPR and CCPA) impose strict requirements on handling the vast datasets used to train AI. Emerging AI-specific regulations, such as the EU AI Act, will likely introduce further compliance burdens related to security, fairness, and transparency. Data sovereignty requirements add complexity, especially for global AI deployments across hybrid cloud environments.

Building AI infrastructure on an unprecedented scale, such as OpenAI's $100 billion “Stargate” initiative, will transform facilities into critical national infrastructures. Their size, complexity, power demands, and geopolitical significance create an unparalleled attack surface, attracting attention from sophisticated nation-state actors and cybercriminals alike.

Security cannot be an afterthought; it must be foundational, designed from the ground up, anticipating threats at a scale rarely contemplated before. Any organization making this investment would be wise to involve security consultants with experience addressing these threats head-on and ensuring the resilience of these critical assets. 

Latest in Artificial Intelligence
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsored
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
May 1, 2025
Nvidia
Nvidia Tops World's Most Valuable Companies Ranked by Profit Per Employee
April 25, 2025
Cybersecurity In A Bubble
One Billion AI Agents Are Expanding the Attack Surface
April 24, 2025
I Stock 1437265281
Using AI to Identify Safety Hazards at Schneider Electric
April 21, 2025
Related Stories
Elon Musk attends the finals for the NCAA wrestling championship, Saturday, March 22, 2025, in Philadelphia.
Artificial Intelligence
Did Humans Summon the AI Demon?
Supply Chain Ai Gorodenkoff
Artificial Intelligence
Using the Power of AI to Strengthen Supply Chain Resilience
Siemens Global Ceo Roland Buschand Guests
Artificial Intelligence
Siemens Officially Opens $190M Fort Worth Manufacturing Hub
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsor Content
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
More in Artificial Intelligence
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsored
Security Breach Podcast
A new video series from Manufacturing.net - Security Breach, looks to offer the insight and tools needed to ready your company's defenses. Stay up-to-date on today's vital cybersecurity topics by subscribing here.
May 1, 2025
Cybersecurity In A Bubble
Cybersecurity
One Billion AI Agents Are Expanding the Attack Surface
A new platform is using real-time vulnerability detection and mitigation tools to combat non-human threat actors.
April 24, 2025
I Stock 1437265281
Artificial Intelligence
Using AI to Identify Safety Hazards at Schneider Electric
When failure can lead to multiple fatalities, it’s better to get it right than to get it fast.
April 21, 2025
Ep94
Video
Q&A: Why Traditional Cameras Are Failing to Fix Your Safety Issues
Dunchadhn Lyons on what "AI teammates" are doing for manufacturers.
April 18, 2025
Partnership
Artificial Intelligence
AVEVA Partners with ServiceNow to Drive Industrial Transformation
Combining AVEVA's industrial intelligence platform and ServiceNow’s AI-driven product line.
April 16, 2025
Infor
Artificial Intelligence
New Infor Velocity Suite Accelerates Process Innovation with Generative AI
Infor Velocity Suite enables customers to diagnose, automate and optimize processes.
April 16, 2025
Elon Musk attends the finals for the NCAA wrestling championship, Saturday, March 22, 2025, in Philadelphia.
Artificial Intelligence
Did Humans Summon the AI Demon?
AI experts revisit Elon Musk’s warning a decade later.
April 15, 2025
CEO Jensen Huang talks during the keynote address of Nvidia GTC Tuesday, March 18, 2025, in San Jose, Calif.
Artificial Intelligence
Nvidia to Invest At Least $100 Billion to Make AI Chips in U.S.
And that's just the initial investment.
April 14, 2025
Supply Chain Ai Gorodenkoff
Artificial Intelligence
Using the Power of AI to Strengthen Supply Chain Resilience
To survive and thrive, companies need more than just contingency plans; they need foresight.
April 11, 2025
The OpenAI logo appears on a mobile phone in front of a screen showing part of the company website in this photo taken on Nov. 21, 2023 in New York.
Artificial Intelligence
OpenAI Countersues Elon Musk in Dispute Over ChatGPT Maker's Business Ambitions
Musk is being sued for unfair competition and interfering with its business relationships with investors and customers.
April 11, 2025
Peach Istock Ai Cyber
Cybersecurity
Report: AI is Supercharging Cyberwarfare
Manufacturers have to be more proactive as attacks increase.
April 10, 2025
A Microsoft sign and logo are pictured at the company's headquarters, Friday, April 4, 2025, in Redmond, Wash.
Oracle
Microsoft Says it's 'Slowing or Pausing' Some AI Data Center Projects, Including $1B Plan for Ohio
The company might not need quite as many powerful computers as expected.
April 10, 2025
Fluke Reliability E Maint X5 078
Oracle
The Best AI Can't Fix the Worst Training
If you want to close the skills gap, stop burning the bridge.
April 8, 2025
This undated file photo shows the Los Alamos National Laboratory in Los Alamos, N.M.
Oracle
U.S. Energy Department Invites AI Data Center Development at Los Alamos, Other Federal Lands
The DOE has identified 16 sites for potential data centers.
April 4, 2025
I Stock 1482440776 (1)
Oracle
Not Every Manufacturing Problem Needs an AI Solution
What you need to do before jumping on the AI bandwagon.
April 3, 2025