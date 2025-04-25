Nvidia Tops World's Most Valuable Companies Ranked by Profit Per Employee

Nvidia was the only company in 2024 to record a net profit exceeding $2 million per employee.

Manufacturing.net Staff
Apr 25, 2025
Nvidia
iStock.com/BING-JHEN HONG

Computer manufacturing corporation Nvidia topped the list of "World's Most Successful Companies by Profit Per Employee," based on findings by financial services company BestBrokers.

BestBrokers found that Nvidia outpaced both Apple and Microsoft to become the only company in 2024 to record a net profit exceeding $2 million per employee. The company also found Nvidia to have a market capitalization of over $2 trillion.

The report follows Nvidia's recently announced plans to produce up to $500 billion worth of AI supercomputers, entirely manufactured in the U.S.

Report takeaways:

  • NVIDIA topped the rankings with a net income of 72.88 billion and a workforce of 36,000 employees, which accounted for $2.02 million of net income per employee. It ranked seventh with $3.62 million per employee.
  • Of the 20 top-performing firms on the net income per employee list, 80% are headquartered in the U.S. China contributed two companies, while Sweden and Saudi Arabia each have one representative.
  • The tech sector led the rankings for net profit per employee with 45 companies reporting a total of $9.61 million in net income per employee, which accounted for an average of $213,515 per employee.
  • Collectively, the top 20 global companies with the highest profit per employee, generated a tremendous net income of approximately $535.36 billion. With a combined workforce exceeding 738,558, the average profit per employee stands at $806,111.

Best BrokersBestBrokers

BestBrokers gathered from the 235 largest companies by market capitalization as of April 7, 2025, sourced from Companies Market Cap. The company then researched the official annual reports published by the companies to calculate the revenue and net income per employee. Annual figures were divided by the total number of employees and companies were then ranked accordingly.

