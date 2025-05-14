Trump Rescinds Limits on AI Chip Exports

Previously, certain exports required federal approval.

Associated Press
May 14, 2025
President Donald Trump listens as Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang speaks during an event about investing in America in the Cross Hall of the White House, Wednesday, April 30, 2025, in Washington.
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

NEW YORK (AP) — After a week of promises to alter the policy, the U.S. Department of Commerce has rescinded a Biden-era rule due to take effect Thursday that placed limits on the number of artificial intelligence chips that could be exported to certain international markets without federal approval.

“These new requirements would have stifled American innovation and saddled companies with burdensome new regulatory requirements,” the Commerce Department stated in its guidance.

The Biden administration had established the export framework in an attempt to balance national security concerns about the technology with the economic interests of producers and other countries. While the United States had already restricted exports to adversaries such as China and Russia, some of those controls had loopholes and the rule would have set limits on a much broader group of countries.

Commerce Undersecretary Jeffery Kessler said Tuesday that the Trump administration work to replace the now-rescinded rule.

“The Trump Administration will pursue a bold, inclusive strategy to American AI technology with trusted foreign countries around the world, while keeping the technology out of the hands of our adversaries."


Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
May 1, 2025
A container ship is moored at the port of the port of New York & New Jersey, Elizabeth, N.J., May 12, 2025.
Trump Trade War Faces Legal Challenge
May 14, 2025
Thai officials show samples of illegally imported electronic waste from the United States which they said they seized at Bangkok Port during a press conference in Bangkok, Thailand, Wednesday, May 14, 2025.
Thai Officials Seize Over 200 Tons of Illegally Imported Electronic Waste from the U.S.
May 14, 2025
I Stock 914855976
Metalworking Machinery Orders Jumped 20.5% in March
May 12, 2025
