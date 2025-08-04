American Cable & Harness Receives 2024 Customer Service Award from Kawasaki Motors

American Cable & Harness (ACH), a manufacturer of custom cable and wire harness assemblies, announced that it received the 2024 Customer Service Award from Kawasaki Motors Manufacturing Corp.

The annual award recognized ACH for its reliability, speed of response and proactive collaboration on key production initiatives.

“We’re honored to be recognized by Kawasaki,” ACH Director of Sales and Marketing Dave Wiegand said. “Our team works hard every day to deliver not only top-tier products, but the kind of service that makes us a true partner to our customers."

ACH has partnered with Kawasaki on multiple OEM projects, providing harnesses built to withstand the demands of heavy-duty equipment.

The company operates plants in Des Moines, Iowa and Fort Atkinson, Wisconsin.