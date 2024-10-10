Mexico Takes U.S. Side in Potential Chinese Trade Battles

The economy secretary said it would be in the country's interest to welcome nearshoring.

Associated Press
Oct 10, 2024
Mexico's former Foreign Affairs Secretary Marcelo Ebrard speaks at the press conference announcing incoming President Claudia Sheinbaum's Cabinet members, in Mexico City, June 20, 2024. Sheinbaum, right, chose Ebrard as her administration's economy secretary.
Mexico's former Foreign Affairs Secretary Marcelo Ebrard speaks at the press conference announcing incoming President Claudia Sheinbaum's Cabinet members, in Mexico City, June 20, 2024. Sheinbaum, right, chose Ebrard as her administration's economy secretary.
AP Photo/Marco Ugarte, File

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico's top economic official has suggested his country will actively take the U.S. side in looming trade battles with China.

"There is a dispute between China and the United States, stronger now than it was a few years ago," Economy Secretary Marcelo Ebrard said at a business forum on Tuesday. "And we now have a plan for a route to follow."

"What will be the main idea, the main design of that route?" Ebrard said. "To mobilize all legitimate interests in favor of North America."

For example, he said it will be in Mexico's own interest to welcome nearshoring, which tends to move production from plants in Asia to Mexico.

"Our second most important mission is to accelerate nearshoring, to take advantage of it one thousand percent," Ebrard said.

He said Mexico's domestic content in manufacturing exports is currently less than 20%, and that Mexican officials are looking at "how we can reduce all the imports we have, that is, to increase domestic content in any way we can."

He said the government would be working with individual companies to get suppliers and parts producers to also move to Mexico.

"Our mission is not just to increase our market share, but to increase what is produced in Mexico," Ebrard said. "By necessity, we have to work with each company, we have to dedicate funding, personnel, perseverance and follow-up, to get those numbers up."

Mexico once largely exported oil to the United States, but now manufacturing exports of products like cars, trucks, machinery and appliances dwarf the oil trade.

In 2023, for the first time in more than two decades, Mexico displaced China as the leading supplier of imported products to the U.S. market.

Latest in Trade
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
Sponsored
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
October 9, 2024
Supplychain
U.S. Cargo-Handling Disruptions Prompt Reconsideration of Supply Chain Strategies
October 9, 2024
I Stock 1251037786 (1)
Sierra Nevada Corporation Among 9 Defense Contractors Sanctioned by China
September 18, 2024
U.S.-made Abrams tanks purchased by Poland take part in a military parade in Warsaw, Poland.
Major Report Says the EU Buys Too Much Defense Equipment Abroad, Especially From the U.S.
September 9, 2024
Related Stories
A man walks past a Lockheed Martin logo as he walks through a section of the company's chalet bridging a road at Farnborough International Airshow in Farnborough, southern England, July 19, 2006.
Trade
China Sanctions Several Lockheed Martin Units Over Arms Deals with Taiwan
The logo for Boeing appears on a screen above a trading post on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, July 13, 2021.
Trade
China Sanctions Boeing, Two U.S. Defense Contractors
Lng
Trade
NAM Poll Shows Americans Oppose LNG Export Pause
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
Sponsor Content
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
More in Trade
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsored
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Today in Manufacturing has a new podcast brought to you by the editors of Industrial Media. In each episode, we discuss the five biggest stories in manufacturing, and the implications they have on the industry moving forward.
October 9, 2024
I Stock 1251037786 (1)
Trade
Sierra Nevada Corporation Among 9 Defense Contractors Sanctioned by China
The order freezes the companies' assets in the country and prohibits Chinese companies from conducting business with the contractors.
September 18, 2024
U.S.-made Abrams tanks purchased by Poland take part in a military parade in Warsaw, Poland.
Supply Chain
Major Report Says the EU Buys Too Much Defense Equipment Abroad, Especially From the U.S.
Almost two thirds of equipment is from the United States.
September 9, 2024
I Stock 1056780444
Trade
It's Time to Revoke China's Status
After 23 years of cheating, it's obvious that China cannot or will not stop its predatory mercantilism.
September 4, 2024
This June 6, 2019, file photo shows the U.S. Treasury Department building at dusk in Washington.
Laws & Regulations
U.S. Sanctions Hundreds of Firms Accused of Supplying Russia's War Machine
The U.S. imposed sweeping sanctions Friday.
August 26, 2024
Visitors look at the Chinese made BYD ATTO 3 at the IAA motor show in Munich, Germany, on Sept. 8, 2023.
Automotive
Canada Matches U.S. With 100% Tariff on Imports of Chinese-Made EVs
Canada also will impose a 25% tariff on Chinese steel and aluminum.
August 26, 2024
Visitors watch a BYD Seal U car at the IAA motor show in Munich, Germany.
Automotive
China Files WTO Complaint Against EU Over Tariffs on Electric Vehicles
China's Commerce Ministry said that the EU tariffs violate WTO rules.
August 12, 2024
A man walks past a Lockheed Martin logo as he walks through a section of the company's chalet bridging a road at Farnborough International Airshow in Farnborough, southern England, July 19, 2006.
Trade
China Sanctions Several Lockheed Martin Units Over Arms Deals with Taiwan
Three executives were also listed as banned from traveling to China.
June 21, 2024
Visitors check the China made BYD ATTO 3 at the IAA motor show in Munich, Germany, on Sept. 8, 2023.
Automotive
China Protests Over EU Move to Hike Tariffs on Chinese Electric Vehicles
China accused the EU of making unreasonable demands in its investigation into imports of Chinese EVs.
June 20, 2024
I Stock 515528694
Trade
Why Can't the U.S. Enforce Trade Agreements?
Has the government finally accepted that American free enterprise is incompatible with China's economic system?
June 4, 2024
The Chinese WS-10 Taihang turbofan engine is displayed during the 12th China International Aviation and Aerospace Exhibition.
Trade
China to Restrict Exports of Aviation and Aerospace Equipment
The controls begin July 1.
May 30, 2024
From left, International Monetary Fund Managing Director and Chairman of the Executive Board Kristalina Georgieva, United States' Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, Canada's Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland and President of the European Central Bank Christine Lagarde meet during the G7 Finance Ministers meeting in Stresa, northern Italy, Friday, May 24, 2024.
Trade
U.S. Pushes for United Front Against China's Trade Practices at G7 Finance Meeting
The U.S. also wants to squeeze more money for Ukraine out of frozen Russian assets.
May 24, 2024
Mondelez
Laws & Regulations
Oreo Maker Mondelez Fined $366 Million
The Chicago-based candy and snack company breached competition rules.
May 23, 2024
U.S. Steel's Mon Valley Works Clairton Plant, Clairton, Pa., Feb. 26, 2024.
Laws & Regulations
Regardless of November's Election Results, Heavy Tariffs on Imports Seem Poised to Stay
On trade policy, the two presumptive presidential nominees have embraced surprisingly similar approaches.
May 21, 2024
The logo for Boeing appears on a screen above a trading post on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, July 13, 2021.
Trade
China Sanctions Boeing, Two U.S. Defense Contractors
The companies were placed on an "unreliable entities" list for arms sales to Taiwan.
May 20, 2024