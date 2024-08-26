Canada Matches U.S. With 100% Tariff on Imports of Chinese-Made EVs

Canada also will impose a 25% tariff on Chinese steel and aluminum.

Rob Gillies
Aug 26, 2024
Visitors look at the Chinese made BYD ATTO 3 at the IAA motor show in Munich, Germany, on Sept. 8, 2023.
Visitors look at the Chinese made BYD ATTO 3 at the IAA motor show in Munich, Germany, on Sept. 8, 2023.
AP Photo/Matthias Schrader, File

TORONTO (AP) — Canada's government on Monday announced it is imposing a 100% tariff on imports of Chinese-made electric vehicles that matches U.S. tariffs and follows similar plans announced by the European Commission.

The announcement came after encouragement by U.S. national security advisor Jake Sullivan during a meeting with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and cabinet ministers on Sunday. Sullivan is making his first visit to Beijing on Tuesday.

Trudeau said Canada also will impose a 25% tariff on Chinese steel and aluminum.

"Actors like China have chosen to give themselves an unfair advantage in the global marketplace," he said.

There was no immediate response from China.

Chinese officials are likely to raise concerns about American tariffs with Sullivan as Beijing continues to repair its economy after the COVID-19 pandemic. U.S. President Joe Biden in May slapped major new tariffs on Chinese electric vehicles, advanced batteries, solar cells, steel, aluminum and medical equipment.

"The U.S. does believe that a united front, a coordinated approach on these issues benefits all of us," Sullivan told reporters on Sunday.

Biden has said Chinese government subsidies for EVs and other consumer goods ensure that Chinese companies don't have to turn a profit, giving them an unfair advantage in global trade.

Chinese firms can sell EVs for as little as $12,000. China's solar cell plants and steel and aluminum mills have enough capacity to meet much of the world's demand. Chinese officials argue their production keeps prices low and would aid a transition to the green economy.

"We're doing it in alignment, in parallel, with other economies around the world that recognize that this is a challenge that we are all facing," Trudeau said of the new tariffs. "Unless we all want to get to a race to the bottom, we have to stand up."

Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland said Canada also will launch a 30-day consultation about possible tariffs on Chinese batteries, battery parts, semiconductors, critical minerals, metals and solar panels.

"China has a intentional state-directed policy of overcapacity and oversupply designed to cripple our own industry," Freeland said. "We simply will not allow that to happen to our EV sector, which has shown such promise."

The only Chinese-made EVs currently imported into Canada are from Tesla, made at the company's Shanghai factory.

Canada "had to go with the U.S. position, when you think about the economic integration that we have with the U.S. More than 75% of our exports go to the U.S.," said a former Canadian ambassador to China, Guy Saint-Jacques. "This reflects the fear that the next president of the United States might be Donald Trump, and so they know we have to be pretty much aligned in all of this."

Saint-Jacques said Canada can expect retaliation from China in other industries, adding that barley and pork are candidates because the Chinese can get it from other countries.

"China will want to send a message," he said.

Latest in Automotive
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
Sponsored
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
August 16, 2024
Dahua D-Volt EV Charger.
Dahua Technology Unveils D-Volt Intelligent EV Charging Solution
August 23, 2024
In this Jan. 16, 2019, photo, Cruise AV, General Motor's autonomous electric Bolt EV is displayed in Detroit.
U.S. Closes One of 2 Probes Into Behavior of GM's Cruise Autonomous Vehicles After Recall
August 23, 2024
Cruise vehicle under testing.
Cruise to Dispatch Some of its Troubled Robotaxis to Uber's Ride-Hailing Service
August 23, 2024
Related Stories
In this Jan. 16, 2019, photo, Cruise AV, General Motor's autonomous electric Bolt EV is displayed in Detroit.
Automotive
U.S. Closes One of 2 Probes Into Behavior of GM's Cruise Autonomous Vehicles After Recall
Polestar
Automotive
Production of Polestar 3 Starts in South Carolina
People look at the charging technology from the Jeep Wrangler 4xe at the Stellantis booth during the CES tech show Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022, in Las Vegas.
Automotive
Stellantis Warns Union of 2,000 or More Potential Job Cuts at Auto Plant Outside Detroit
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsor Content
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
More in Automotive
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
Sponsored
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
IEN Unboxed is a new show in which our editors unbox new tools on the market and discuss their features.
August 16, 2024
In this Jan. 16, 2019, photo, Cruise AV, General Motor's autonomous electric Bolt EV is displayed in Detroit.
Automotive
U.S. Closes One of 2 Probes Into Behavior of GM's Cruise Autonomous Vehicles After Recall
NHTSA is still investigating reports that Cruise vehicles encroached on pedestrians.
August 23, 2024
Cruise vehicle under testing.
Automotive
Cruise to Dispatch Some of its Troubled Robotaxis to Uber's Ride-Hailing Service
Its California license to provide driverless rides was suspended in October 2023.
August 23, 2024
Tesla Delivery Center sign.
Automotive
Roadside Tesla Semi Fire Draws in NTSB Investigative Team
Toxic fumes and temperatures of 1,000 degrees were emitted from the battery fire.
August 23, 2024
A Ford company logo on a sign at a Ford dealership.
Automotive
Ford to Shift Electric Vehicle Strategy with Lower-Cost Pickups and Commercial Van
Ford is losing millions on its current EVs.
August 21, 2024
GM has signed a 15-year renewable energy purchase agreement with NorthStar Clean Energy to power three assembly plants.
Automotive
GM Buys Enough Solar to Power Assembly Plants in Michigan, Missouri
It is the automaker's largest power purchase deal to date.
August 20, 2024
The all-electric 2025 Can-Am Pulse and Origin motorcycles.
Automotive
Can-Am Launches Pulse and Origin Electric Motorcycles
Can-Am looks to become the global leader in electric motorcycle production.
August 20, 2024
The company logo shines on the hood of an unsold vehicle at a Mini Honda BMW dealership.
Automotive
BMW Recalling More Than 720,000 Vehicles Due to Water Pump Issue
The recall includes some X1, X3 and X5 vehicles.
August 20, 2024
The Maserati GT2 Stradale.
Automotive
The Maserati GT2 Stradale Makes World Premiere
Featuring a top speed of over 198 mph.
August 19, 2024
A worker cleans an electric vehicle at the BMW booth during the Auto Shanghai 2019 show in Shanghai on April 17, 2019.
Automotive
BMW Recalls 1.3 Million Vehicles in China
The cars may have Takata airbag inflators that can explode.
August 16, 2024
Ap24229483964202
Automotive
Ford Recalls 85,000 Police Vehicles Because of Potential Engine Fires
The NHTSA said that if an engine failure occurs, significant quantities of engine oil or fuel vapor may be released.
August 16, 2024
Polestar
Automotive
Production of Polestar 3 Starts in South Carolina
The factory will make cars for customers in the U.S. and Europe.
August 16, 2024
Automobili Pininfarina Battista Targamerica in California 1.
Automotive
Automobili Pinnifarina Delivers First Coach-Built Electric Hypercar
Design team worked intimately with the client to curate every detail, including personalized elements like a cigar humidor.
August 15, 2024
LEO Flight Virtually Unveils Flying Car.
Automotive
LEO Flight Virtually Unveils Flying Car
The unveiling takes place to kick off Monterey Car Week.
August 15, 2024
LAND's The District with Cleveland Division of Police.
Automotive
LAND Joins Forces with Cleveland Police Department With Electrify Patrol Fleet
LAND electric motorcycle offer fleet solutions for on or off-road coverage.
August 15, 2024