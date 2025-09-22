Nissan Developing Vehicles with Self-Driving Technology

Set to be available in 2027.

Yuri Kageyama
Sep 22, 2025
In this image made from video provided by Nissan Motor Co., Japanese automaker Nissan's test vehicle featuring an automated driving system packed with artificial intelligence moves on a road in Tokyo on September, 2025.
Nissan Motor Co. via AP

TOKYO (AP) — Japanese automaker Nissan is developing vehicles with self-driving technology as it works to turn around its struggling auto business.

In a recent demonstration of the technology developed by British company Wayve, a Nissan Ariya sedan outfitted with 11 cameras, five radars and a next-generation sensor called LiDAR maneuvered its way through downtown Tokyo, braking for red lights as well as pedestrians and other cars at intersections.

It's set to be available in 2027, although Nissan did not give the models or other details.

It's an already-crowded field. The self-driving car market is estimated to reach $2 trillion by 2030, according to market researcher IndustryARC, riding on the back of advances in AI, sensor technologies and data processing capabilities.

Japan's top automaker, Toyota Motor Corp., has a partnership deal with Waymo, another self-driving technology developed by Google. Waymo has also arrived in Japan, in partnership with a cab company, but it's still in the testing stage.

Other automakers are also working on autonomous driving technology, including Honda Motor Co., General Motors and Mercedes-Benz, as well as companies outside the auto industry like Amazon and its subsidiary Zoox.

Nissan's push comes at a time when the overall Japanese auto market is facing serious challenges because of President Donald Trump's tariffs. Nissan especially is struggling. It has slashed jobs and appointed a new chief executive, Ivan Espinosa, to attempt a turnaround. The maker of the March subcompact, Leaf electric cars and Infiniti luxury brand posted losses for the April-June period, following a fiscal year of red ink.

