Cleveland-Cliffs, United Steelworkers File Trade Cases on Unfairly Traded Tin Mill Products

They filed antidumping and countervailing duty petitions against eight countries.

Industrial Media Staff
Jan 18, 2023
Usw
iStock

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. announced that it has partnered with the United Steelworkers (USW) in filing antidumping and countervailing duty petitions against eight countries related to unfairly traded tin and chromium coated sheet steel products.

The petitions seek the imposition of antidumping duties on U.S. imports of tin mill products from Canada, China, Germany, the Netherlands, South Korea, Taiwan, Turkey and the United Kingdom. The petitions also seek the imposition of countervailing duties on U.S. imports of tin mill products from China.

Tin mill products are used primarily for packaging applications, particularly for canned food, among many others. Cleveland-Cliffs produces tin mill products at its Weirton, West Virginia operating facility and sells approximately 300,000 net tons per year, approximately 2% of total Company steel sales volume. The Weirton facility employs approximately 950 people, the majority of whom are USW-represented.

The petitions present evidence that imports of tin mill products from each subject country are being sold in the United States at less than normal value and that imports of tin mill products from China are benefiting from countervailable subsidies.

The petitions also show that dumped and subsidized imports from the subject countries have taken sales from the domestic industry and made it impossible to obtain a fair rate of return on domestic operations, putting the future of American made tin mill products at risk.

The eight countries covered by the antidumping petitions and their respective margins are as follows:

  • Canada: 78.29%
  • China: 130.88%
  • Germany: 43.64%
  • Netherlands: 124.17% - 294.27%
  • South Korea: 13.46% - 110.84%
  • Taiwan: 47.22% - 60.12%
  • Turkey: 96.51% - 106.43%
  • United Kingdom: 110.81%

Census data indicates that, from 2019 to 2021, imports of tin mill products from the subject countries increased by 21%. Subsequently, imports from these subject countries, through November 2022, increased by an additional 21%.

November 21, 2022
Security Breach: "Everyone's Got a Plan, Until They Get Punched in the Face"
October 28, 2022
Preview Days Videos Help Attendees Pre-Plan IMTS 2022 Agenda
August 2, 2022
Reshoring as a Supply Chain Strategy: The Pros and Cons
June 22, 2022
A worker collects parts at SMC, a Japanese pneumatic engineering company factory in Beijing on Jan. 10, 2023. China's trade surplus swelled to a record $877.6 billion in 2022 as exports rose 7% despite weakening U.S. and European demand and anti-virus controls that temporarily shut down Shanghai and other industrial centers.
Trade
China's Trade Surplus Swells to $877.6B as Exports Grow
Ministerial Conference at the headquarters of the World Trade Organization in Geneva, Switzerland, June 12, 2022.
Trade
WTO Rules Against Trump's Steel and Aluminum Tariffs
Trade
Cleaning Robot Branded 'Useless' by Hospital Staff
November 23, 2022
U.S. President Joe Biden, right, and Chinese President Xi Jinping shake hands before a meeting on the sidelines of the G20 summit meeting, on Nov. 14, 2022, in Bali, Indonesia
Laws & Regulations
U.S. Blacklists 36 More Chinese Companies
Some major aviation suppliers were included.
December 16, 2022
Ministerial Conference at the headquarters of the World Trade Organization in Geneva, Switzerland, June 12, 2022.
Trade
WTO Rules Against Trump's Steel and Aluminum Tariffs
The Biden administration criticized the WTO's decision.
December 12, 2022
Vice President Kamala Harris, center, accompanied by from left, U.S. Ambassador to Mexico Ken Salazar, Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo, and U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai, speaks at a U.S.-Mexico High Level Economic Dialogue meeting in the Indian Treaty Room in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building on the White House Campus in Washington, Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021.
Trade
Mexico Tells U.S. It Wants to Keep Talking on Trade Disputes
The U.S. says Mexico is unfairly favoring its state-owned electricity and oil companies over American competitors and clean-energy suppliers.
December 2, 2022
Video
Security Breach: "Everyone's Got a Plan, Until They Get Punched in the Face"
Darknet Diaries host offers perspective on lifting the veil of secrecy surrounding cyberattacks.
October 28, 2022
Automotive
E.U., U.S. Set Up Task Force to Resolve EV Feud
They hope to resolve a dispute over electric vehicle batteries that the EU says would discriminate against manufacturers in the 27-nation bloc and break WTO rules.
October 26, 2022
Supply Chain
South Korean Chipmaker Worries About China Future
The company might be forced to sell its manufacturing operations in China if the U.S. cracks down on exports.
October 26, 2022
Supply Chain
China Blasts Latest U.S. Export Controls on Chips
China calls it a violation of international economic and trade rules that will “isolate and backfire” on the U.S.
October 10, 2022
Trade
New Britain PM Doesn't Expect UK-U.S. Trade Deal Anytime Soon
Liz Truss’s downbeat assessment about trans-Atlantic trade came ahead of her first one-on-one meeting with President Joe Biden.
September 20, 2022
Trade
China Sanctions Raytheon, Boeing Defense CEOs Over Taiwan
The U.S. announced a $1.09 billion arms sale to Taiwan last week.
September 16, 2022
Trade
EU Moves to Ban Products Made with Forced Labor
It's an effort to crack down on a modern-day form of slavery.
September 14, 2022
Trade
Six Months into War, Russian Goods Still Flowing to U.S.
Thousands of shipments of metals, rubber, wood and other goods have arrived since February.
August 26, 2022
Trade
New Electric Vehicle Tax Credits Raise Talk of Trade War
Manufacturers in Europe and South Korea have threatened to lodge legal complaints with the WTO.
August 24, 2022
Automotive
U.S. Electric Vehicle Tax Credit Could Break WTO Rules
The EU said it discriminated against foreign producers.
August 11, 2022
China Criticizes U.S. Chip Law as Threat to Trade
The law promises $52 billion in grants and other aid to investors in U.S. chip factories.
August 10, 2022