China's Trade Accelerates in August Despite Coronavirus

Exports rose 25.6% over a year earlier.

Sep 7th, 2021
Joe McDonald
In this aerial photo, container ships are docked at a port on the Yangtze River in Nantong in eastern China's Jiangsu Province, Monday, Sept. 6, 2021. China's import and export growth accelerated in August despite disruptions due to the spread of the coronavirus's delta variant.
In this aerial photo, container ships are docked at a port on the Yangtze River in Nantong in eastern China's Jiangsu Province, Monday, Sept. 6, 2021. China's import and export growth accelerated in August despite disruptions due to the spread of the coronavirus's delta variant.
Chinatopix via AP

BEIJING (AP) — China’s import and export growth accelerated in August despite disruptions due to the spread of the coronavirus’s delta variant.

Exports rose 25.6% over a year earlier to $294.3 billion, up from July’s 18.9% growth, customs data showed Tuesday. Imports rose 33.1% to $236 billion, up from the previous month’s 28.7%.

That came despite lingering disruptions in industrial production chains due to last year’s global economic shutdown and a renewed rise in infections in the United States and some other markets that has dampened consumer sentiment.

China has so far defied forecasts that export demand would level off as anti-disease controls eased, entertainment and other service industries reopened and foreign rivals returned to global markets.

“Exports and imports were much stronger than anticipated last month thanks to buoyant demand, even as the data point to some lingering supply shortages,” Sheana Yue of Capital Economics said in a report.

This year’s trade figures are distorted by comparison with 2020. Global demand plunged in the first half after governments shut factories and shops to fight the pandemic. Chinese exporters reopened after the ruling Communist Party declared the virus under control in March 2020, while its foreign competitors were hampered by anti-virus curbs.

China's exports to the United States rose 15.5% in August over a year earlier to $51.7 billion, accelerating from July’s 13.4% growth despite U.S. tariff hikes imposed in an enduring battle over Beijing’s technology ambitions. Imports of American goods increased 33.3% to $14 billion, up from the previous month’s 25.5% gain.

President Joe Biden, who took office in January, has yet to say whether he might roll back penalties imposed on Chinese imports by his predecessor, Donald Trump. Envoys from the two sides have talked by video link but have yet to announce a date for negotiations.

China’s global trade surplus narrowed by 1% in August over a year earlier to $58.3 billion.

The politically volatile surplus with the United States widened by 10% to $37.7 billion.

Chinese exports to the 27-nation European Union declined 9.9% from a year ago to $46.2 billion while imports of European goods fell 22% to $25.3 billion. The trade surplus with Europe widened by 10.9% to $20.9 billion.

China’s economic growth slowed to a still-robust 7.9% over a year earlier in the latest quarter as a rebound from the pandemic leveled off.

Economic growth in the April-June period compared with the previous quarter, the way other major economies report results, was 1.3% as factory and consumer activity returned to normal. That was up from the January-March period’s 0.6% expansion over the final three months of 2020 but still among the past decade’s weakest quarters.

More in Trade
Inventory Hacks for the Holiday
Sponsored
Inventory Hacks for the Holiday
This year's holiday season is poised to see record consumer demand. However, supply chain delays and shortages will have an impact. Check out this guide to uncover three inventory hacks every business can use to ensure a successful and profitable season.
Sep 1st, 2021
President Joe Biden, center, walks with European Council President Charles Michel, right, and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen during the United States-European Union Summit at the European Council in Brussels, Tuesday, June 15, 2021.
Trade Group Praises Deal Lifting US-EU Liquor Tariffs
The Distilled Spirits Council said the agreement announced Tuesday will end both sides' 25% tariffs on various product categories.
Jun 15th, 2021
President Joe Biden talks with French President Emmanuel Macron during the final session of the G-7 summit in Carbis Bay, England on June 13.
Hope for Settling US-EU Trade Disputes May Outrun Progress
The EU's trade chief said the time has come "for the U.S. to walk the talk."
Jun 14th, 2021
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., speaks to reporters after the Democrats' policy luncheon, on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, May 11, 2021.
China Denounces US Bill Aimed at Boosting Competitiveness
A Chinese statement said the bill sought to spread the 'China threat.'
Jun 9th, 2021
Gantry cranes move containers onto transporters at a port in Qingdao, China, June 4, 2021.
US Trade Deficit Dips To $68.9B with Exports Up
The improvement follows a record March deficit.
Jun 8th, 2021
A gantry crane moves containers at a port in Qingdao in eastern China's Shandong province Friday, June 4, 2021. China's exports surged nearly 28% in May while imports jumped 51% as demand rebounded in the U.S. and other markets where the pandemic is waning, though growth is leveling off after a stunning recovery from last year's slump.
Chinese Exports Jump, Gap With US Grows as Tensions Persist
Three years into a tariff war with Washington, tensions over the trade gap persist even as business recovers from last year’s shocks.
Jun 7th, 2021
Logo
US Blocks Chinese Company's Seafood Imports Over Crew Mistreatment
Authorities say Dalian Ocean Fishing forced crew members to work in slave-like conditions, leading to the deaths of at least three Indonesian fishermen.
May 28th, 2021
Customers wearing face masks to help curb the spread of the coronavirus look at the American bicycle brand at a retail shop in Beijing on March 2, 2021. U.S. and Chinese trade envoys talked by phone Thursday, May 27, 2021 for the first time since President Joe Biden took office, but the two sides gave no sign when negotiations on ending their tariff war might restart.
No Signs of Negotiations in US-China Trade Talks
Envoys had their first call since President Biden took office.
May 27th, 2021
An employee works at a solar panel and equipment factory in Jiujiang, China, Jan. 5, 2021.
Solar Ambitions Collide with China Labor Complaints
The global solar industry gets 45% of its polysilicon from Xinjian, where the government is accused of mass incarceration and other abuses.
May 24th, 2021
A worker controls iron at the Thyssenkrupp steel factory in Duisburg, Germany, April 27, 2018.
EU, U.S. Temporarily Suspend Tariffs in Steel Dispute
It's the second step to improve relations after a four-month suspension of tariffs in a longstanding Airbus-Boeing dispute.
May 17th, 2021
China Moon Mission Ap
China Fires Back After US Trade Remarks
Beijing accused the U.S. of "coercive diplomacy" after a dialogue between Secretary of State Antony Blinken and his Australian counterpart.
May 14th, 2021
In this July 9, 2018, file photo, an advertisement for Xiaomi is displayed at a subway station in Hong Kong. China’s commerce ministry said Thursday that the removal of Xiaomi Corp. from a U.S. government blacklist was beneficial, a day after the U.S. reversed a ban on U.S. investments in the smartphone maker imposed by former President Donald Trump.
US Reverses Ban on Chinese Smartphone Maker
Xiaomi sued the U.S. government after the Trump administration blacklisted the company in January.
May 13th, 2021