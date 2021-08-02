China Exports Weakened in July

Experts expect the economy will "tread water."

Aug 2nd, 2021
Associated Press
A man works at a factory producing power grid equipment and cable in Nantong city in east China's Jiangsu province Tuesday, July 27, 2021. China's manufacturing growth in July slowed to its lowest level in 15 months as export demand weakened and factories coped with disruptions in supplies of raw materials and components, two surveys found.
A man works at a factory producing power grid equipment and cable in Nantong city in east China's Jiangsu province Tuesday, July 27, 2021. China's manufacturing growth in July slowed to its lowest level in 15 months as export demand weakened and factories coped with disruptions in supplies of raw materials and components, two surveys found.
Chinatopix via AP

BEIJING (AP) — China’s manufacturing growth in July slowed to its lowest level in 15 months as export demand weakened and factories coped with disruptions in supplies of raw materials and components, two surveys found.

A monthly purchasing managers’ index released by Caixin, a business magazine, declined to 50.3 from June’s 51.3 on a 100-point scale on which numbers above 50 show activity increasing. A separate PMI issued by an industry group and the Chinese statistics agency fell to 50.4 from 50.9.

China rebounded relatively quickly from the coronavirus pandemic, but manufacturers have struggled as they wait for supply chains to return to pre-pandemic activity and foreign markets are hindered by renewed disease outbreaks.

Caixin’s measure of new export orders fell to 50.3 from June’s 51.3.

China’s economy expanded by 7.9% over a year earlier in the three months ending in June, though that was magnified by comparison with early 2020, when factories and shops closed to fight the coronavirus pandemic. Output rose 1.3% compared with the previous quarter, up from the previous quarter’s 0.6% growth but one of the past decade’s weakest readings.

Exports rose 32.2% in June over a year ago but the government warned that might weaken in the second half of the year.

“The latest survey readings reinforce our view that the economy will tread water during the second half of the year,” said Julian Evans-Pritchard of Capital Economics in a report. “It shouldn’t be cause for alarm given how strong activity has been recently.”

More in Trade
President Joe Biden talks with French President Emmanuel Macron during the final session of the G-7 summit in Carbis Bay, England on June 13.
Hope for Settling US-EU Trade Disputes May Outrun Progress
The EU's trade chief said the time has come "for the U.S. to walk the talk."
Jun 14th, 2021
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., speaks to reporters after the Democrats' policy luncheon, on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, May 11, 2021.
China Denounces US Bill Aimed at Boosting Competitiveness
A Chinese statement said the bill sought to spread the 'China threat.'
Jun 9th, 2021
Gantry cranes move containers onto transporters at a port in Qingdao, China, June 4, 2021.
US Trade Deficit Dips To $68.9B with Exports Up
The improvement follows a record March deficit.
Jun 8th, 2021
A gantry crane moves containers at a port in Qingdao in eastern China's Shandong province Friday, June 4, 2021. China's exports surged nearly 28% in May while imports jumped 51% as demand rebounded in the U.S. and other markets where the pandemic is waning, though growth is leveling off after a stunning recovery from last year's slump.
Chinese Exports Jump, Gap With US Grows as Tensions Persist
Three years into a tariff war with Washington, tensions over the trade gap persist even as business recovers from last year’s shocks.
Jun 7th, 2021
Logo
US Blocks Chinese Company's Seafood Imports Over Crew Mistreatment
Authorities say Dalian Ocean Fishing forced crew members to work in slave-like conditions, leading to the deaths of at least three Indonesian fishermen.
May 28th, 2021
Customers wearing face masks to help curb the spread of the coronavirus look at the American bicycle brand at a retail shop in Beijing on March 2, 2021. U.S. and Chinese trade envoys talked by phone Thursday, May 27, 2021 for the first time since President Joe Biden took office, but the two sides gave no sign when negotiations on ending their tariff war might restart.
No Signs of Negotiations in US-China Trade Talks
Envoys had their first call since President Biden took office.
May 27th, 2021
An employee works at a solar panel and equipment factory in Jiujiang, China, Jan. 5, 2021.
Solar Ambitions Collide with China Labor Complaints
The global solar industry gets 45% of its polysilicon from Xinjian, where the government is accused of mass incarceration and other abuses.
May 24th, 2021
A worker controls iron at the Thyssenkrupp steel factory in Duisburg, Germany, April 27, 2018.
EU, U.S. Temporarily Suspend Tariffs in Steel Dispute
It's the second step to improve relations after a four-month suspension of tariffs in a longstanding Airbus-Boeing dispute.
May 17th, 2021
China Moon Mission Ap
China Fires Back After US Trade Remarks
Beijing accused the U.S. of "coercive diplomacy" after a dialogue between Secretary of State Antony Blinken and his Australian counterpart.
May 14th, 2021
In this July 9, 2018, file photo, an advertisement for Xiaomi is displayed at a subway station in Hong Kong. China’s commerce ministry said Thursday that the removal of Xiaomi Corp. from a U.S. government blacklist was beneficial, a day after the U.S. reversed a ban on U.S. investments in the smartphone maker imposed by former President Donald Trump.
US Reverses Ban on Chinese Smartphone Maker
Xiaomi sued the U.S. government after the Trump administration blacklisted the company in January.
May 13th, 2021
A forklift driver loads material for temporary shelters to be sent to India.
Long-Haul Carrier Emirates Shipping Free Aid to India
This should mean major savings for aid groups as airfreight costs have skyrocketed amid the pandemic.
May 10th, 2021
A Northwell Health registered nurses fills a syringe with the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine, Albanian Islamic Cultural Center, Staten Island, New York, April 8, 2021.
Vaccine Patent Decision Aims to Spread US Influence
Officials acknowledge it will take at least a year for any additional vaccines to be produced due to the change.
May 10th, 2021