US Trade Deficit Jumps 4.8%

The February goods deficit of $87.1 billion was also the highest on record.

Apr 7th, 2021
Matt Ott
The CMA CGM Argentina arrives at PortMiami, the largest container ship to call at a Florida port, Tuesday, April 6, 2021, in Miami.
The CMA CGM Argentina arrives at PortMiami, the largest container ship to call at a Florida port, Tuesday, April 6, 2021, in Miami.
AP Photo/Lynne Sladky

SILVER SPRING, Md. (AP) — The U.S. trade deficit grew to a record $71.1 billion in February as a decline in exports more than offset a slight dip in imports.

The February gap between what America buys from abroad compared to what it sells abroad jumped 4.8% above the revised January deficit of $67.8 billion, the Commerce Department said Wednesday.

The increase reflected a 2.6% decline in exports of goods and services to $187.3 billion on a seasonally adjusted basis. That wiped out a 0.7% decline in imports, which ticked down from January's record high of $260.1 billion.

The February goods deficit of $87.1 billion was also the highest on record.

The year-to-date trade deficit after two months of 2021 is $138.9 billion, more than 68% higher than the $82.4 billion for January and February of 2020.

The goods deficit with China grew 11.4% from January to $30.3 billion in February, while the goods deficit with Mexico shrank 42.9% from $11.9 billion to $6.8 billion.

More in Trade
How to Ease the Pain of Physical Inventory Counts
Sponsored
How to Ease the Pain of Physical Inventory Counts
This new white paper tells you the key inventory count challenges that companies are dealing with and shows you how to ease the pain using a unified, cloud ERP solution.
Apr 5th, 2021
In this May 14, 2020, file photo, employees wearing protective equipment work at a semiconductor production facility for Renesas Electronics during a government organized tour for journalists in Beijing. China has announced tax breaks to spur growth of its semiconductor industry following U.S. sanctions that cut off access to American processor chips for tech giant Huawei and some other companies.
China Cuts Taxes to Spur Semiconductor Development
Leaders declared accelerating efforts to transform China into a self-reliant “technology power.”
Mar 29th, 2021
In this file photo, employees wearing protective equipment work at a semiconductor production facility for Renesas Electronics.
China Cuts Taxes to Spur Semiconductor Development
Chipmakers can import machinery and raw materials tax-free through 2030, the Finance Ministry and other agencies announced.
Mar 29th, 2021
This photo released by the Suez Canal Authority shows the Ever Given, a Panama-flagged cargo ship, after it become wedged across the Suez Canal and blocking traffic.
Stuck Ship Weakens Shipping Worldwide
It's estimated that $9 billion in goods are disrupted each day the Suez Canal is closed.
Mar 25th, 2021
A man wearing a face mask walks by a Swedish fashion brand H&M store outlet in Beijing.
Facing Sanctions, China Calls for Clothing Boycotts
Companies usually apologize and change websites or advertising to maintain access to China, but human rights in Xinjiang has become a thorny issue.
Mar 25th, 2021
In this photo released by the Suez Canal Authority, a cargo ship, named the Ever Green, sits with its bow stuck into the wall.
Massive Cargo Ship Blocking Suez Canal
Experts can't recall this ever happening in the canal's 150-year history.
Mar 24th, 2021
In this Sept. 20, 2018, file photo, an Uyghur woman uses an electric-powered scooter to fetch school children as they ride past a picture showing China's President Xi Jinping joining hands with a group of Uighur elders.
China Summons Foreign Diplomats to Protest Sanctions
The new sanctions are described as "slander and an affront to the reputation and dignity of the Chinese people."
Mar 23rd, 2021
European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell speaks to the media prior to a meeting of the European Foreign Affairs Ministers, at the European Council headquarters in Brussels, Monday, March 22, 2021.
Western Nations Launch China Sanctions Over Human Rights Abuses
Initially, China denied the existence of camps for detaining Uyghurs in Xinjiang but has since described them as centers to provide job training.
Mar 23rd, 2021
Katherine Tai at a Senate Finance Committee on Capitol Hill, Feb. 25, 2021.
Tai Confirmed as Top Trade Envoy
She is considered a problem-solving pragmatist and was confirmed unanimously.
Mar 18th, 2021
Ford World Headquarters 909753068 3600x2400
Ford Backs Out on Promise to Add Production at Ohio Plant
The still-unnamed model will not be made in the U.S.
Mar 17th, 2021
Black smoke billows from the industrial zone of Hlaing Thar Yar township in Yangon, Myanmar Sunday, March 14, 2021.
Chinese-Run Factories Attacked in Myanmar
The attacks on garment factories have injected an extra complication into an already very complex situation.
Mar 15th, 2021
Apple store in Beijing, Feb. 24, 2021.
Chinese Exports Surge as Global Demand Recovers from Virus
The jump was nearly double the growth expected by forecasters.
Mar 8th, 2021