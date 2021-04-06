Crew Evacuated as Cargo Ship at Risk of Sinking

The ship is facing strong winds and waves up to 49 feet high.

Apr 6th, 2021
A view of the Dutch cargo ship Eemslift Hendrik in the Norwegian Sea, Monday, April 5, 2021.
A view of the Dutch cargo ship Eemslift Hendrik in the Norwegian Sea, Monday, April 5, 2021.
Rescue Helicopter Floro/HSS Sor-Norge / NTB via AP

HELSINKI (AP) — An unmanned Dutch cargo ship may be in danger of capsizing in heavy seas off the coast of Norway after its crew was evacuated following a distress call from the vessel.

The Norwegian Coastal Administration said Tuesday they have dispatched a coast guard ship to inspect the situation with the Eemslift Hendrika, which is listing and afloat without engine power on the Norwegian Sea 130 kilometers (80 miles) off the city of Alesund. Video from the scene showed how the Norwegian Rescue Coordination Center evacuated some of the ship's 12 crew members by helicopters after they had jumped into the sea. The ship issued a distress call late Monday.

Maritime authorities said their focus now was to figure out how to stabilize the vessel so it wouldn't sink while trying make sure the ship doesn't crash into the shore. Surveillance aircraft were patrolling the area. "We are optimistic but at the same time there are 15-meter (49-foot) high waves and strong winds. The weather conditions are extreme and the safety of personnel will always come first," emergency director Hannes-Petter Mortensholm at the Norwegian Coastal Administration told the VG newspaper.

Norwegian public broadcaster NRK said the ship lost power in its main engine late Monday night. If the vessel sinks, Norwegian authorities are concerned that diesel and fuel oil could spill from its tanks. Registered in the Netherlands, the Eemslift Hendrika was built in 2015. Its cargo was not immediately known.


More in Trade
eBook: Secrets of Rock Star CFOs
Sponsored
eBook: Secrets of Rock Star CFOs
Secrets of Rockstar CFOs is a new ebook based upon conversations with dozens of elite CFOs, from Silicon Valley startups to Fortune 500 multinationals.
Apr 5th, 2021
In this file photo, employees wearing protective equipment work at a semiconductor production facility for Renesas Electronics.
China Cuts Taxes to Spur Semiconductor Development
Chipmakers can import machinery and raw materials tax-free through 2030, the Finance Ministry and other agencies announced.
Mar 29th, 2021
This photo released by the Suez Canal Authority shows the Ever Given, a Panama-flagged cargo ship, after it become wedged across the Suez Canal and blocking traffic.
Stuck Ship Weakens Shipping Worldwide
It's estimated that $9 billion in goods are disrupted each day the Suez Canal is closed.
Mar 25th, 2021
A man wearing a face mask walks by a Swedish fashion brand H&M store outlet in Beijing.
Facing Sanctions, China Calls for Clothing Boycotts
Companies usually apologize and change websites or advertising to maintain access to China, but human rights in Xinjiang has become a thorny issue.
Mar 25th, 2021
In this photo released by the Suez Canal Authority, a cargo ship, named the Ever Green, sits with its bow stuck into the wall.
Massive Cargo Ship Blocking Suez Canal
Experts can't recall this ever happening in the canal's 150-year history.
Mar 24th, 2021
In this Sept. 20, 2018, file photo, an Uyghur woman uses an electric-powered scooter to fetch school children as they ride past a picture showing China's President Xi Jinping joining hands with a group of Uighur elders.
China Summons Foreign Diplomats to Protest Sanctions
The new sanctions are described as "slander and an affront to the reputation and dignity of the Chinese people."
Mar 23rd, 2021
European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell speaks to the media prior to a meeting of the European Foreign Affairs Ministers, at the European Council headquarters in Brussels, Monday, March 22, 2021.
Western Nations Launch China Sanctions Over Human Rights Abuses
Initially, China denied the existence of camps for detaining Uyghurs in Xinjiang but has since described them as centers to provide job training.
Mar 23rd, 2021
Katherine Tai at a Senate Finance Committee on Capitol Hill, Feb. 25, 2021.
Tai Confirmed as Top Trade Envoy
She is considered a problem-solving pragmatist and was confirmed unanimously.
Mar 18th, 2021
Ford World Headquarters 909753068 3600x2400
Ford Backs Out on Promise to Add Production at Ohio Plant
The still-unnamed model will not be made in the U.S.
Mar 17th, 2021
Black smoke billows from the industrial zone of Hlaing Thar Yar township in Yangon, Myanmar Sunday, March 14, 2021.
Chinese-Run Factories Attacked in Myanmar
The attacks on garment factories have injected an extra complication into an already very complex situation.
Mar 15th, 2021
Apple store in Beijing, Feb. 24, 2021.
Chinese Exports Surge as Global Demand Recovers from Virus
The jump was nearly double the growth expected by forecasters.
Mar 8th, 2021
Scotch I Stock 533957701
US Suspends Millions in Tariffs on UK Goods
It's part of an effort to resolve a long-running trans-Atlantic trade dispute over aerospace subsidies.
Mar 4th, 2021