Salvage Crews Secure Drifting Cargo Ship

The ship's crew of 12 was rescued by helicopter late Monday after a power outage in its main engine.

Apr 8th, 2021
Associated Press
The unmanned Dutch cargo ship Eemslift Hendrika rolls in heavy seas, carrying heavy oil and diesel on board in the Norwegian Sea about 130 kilometers (80 miles) off the coast of Alesund. The crew was evacuated following a distress call from the vessel, and the Norwegian Coastal Administration said Tuesday they have dispatched a coast guard ship to inspect the situation.
The unmanned Dutch cargo ship Eemslift Hendrika rolls in heavy seas, carrying heavy oil and diesel on board in the Norwegian Sea about 130 kilometers (80 miles) off the coast of Alesund. The crew was evacuated following a distress call from the vessel, and the Norwegian Coastal Administration said Tuesday they have dispatched a coast guard ship to inspect the situation.
Coast Guard Ship Sortland / NTB via AP

HELSINKI (AP) — Despite heavy seas, a joint Norwegian-Dutch salvage operation has managed to get an abandoned Dutch cargo ship under control off the coast of Norway and was towing the ship to port on Thursday.

Norwegian officials said the rescue operation of the Eemslift Hendrika, a Netherlands-registered ship designed to carry large boats, was completed early Thursday and the ship is slowly being towed to the western city of Alesund.

The ship's crew of 12 was rescued by helicopter late Monday after a power outage in its main engine. The Norwegian Coastal Administration, based in Alesund, launched salvage operation late Wednesday as it became clear that churning seas could make the drifting ship crash into the shore.

The vessel has substantial quantities of diesel and fuel in its tanks, which could have caused an environmental disaster. Norwegian maritime authorities issued an emergency alert late Wednesday and started preparations in case of an oil spill.

The Eemslift Hendrika was adrift in the area where the North Sea and Norwegian Sea meet. Salvage experts were lowered onto the sharply listing ship Wednesday to attach towing ropes to waiting tug boats.

One large boat aboard the deck of the 6-year-old cargo ship fell off in heavy seas Tuesday but was found by the Norwegian coast guard and secured to another tug boat.

More in Supply Chain
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsored
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Today in Manufacturing has a new podcast brought to you by the editors of Industrial Media. In each episode, we discuss the five biggest stories in manufacturing, and the implications they have on the industry moving forward.
Mar 19th, 2021
Ep125tn
Tyson Caught Up in $244M ‘Ghost Cattle’ Scheme
A man defrauded the meat giant over a 4-year period.
Apr 7th, 2021
In this April 6, 2020 file photo, a customer wearing a mask carries his purchases as he leaves a Target store during the coronavirus pandemic, in the Brooklyn borough of New York. Target says it will spend a a total of more than $2 billion at Black-owned businesses by 2025 as part of its effort to advance racial equity. As part of its program, the Minneapolis-based discounter will add products from more than 500 Black-owned businesses across all types of merchandising areas.
Target to Spend $2B+ at Black-owned Businesses
It will also introduce a dedicated team to help Black-owned suppliers scale their businesses to work with mass chains.
Apr 7th, 2021
Beachgoers near Cairo watch a massive container ship sail to the Red Sea.
Our Global Economy Runs on Standardized Shipping Containers
As the Ever Given fiasco illustrated.
Apr 6th, 2021
Fighter jets rely on imported critical minerals.
US Worried About Critical Mineral Supply Chains
They are essential for electric vehicles, wind power and the nation's defense.
Apr 6th, 2021
Temple University, Philadelphia.
Judge Tosses Claims by Chinese-Born Professor Over Arrest
He was accused of giving trade secrets to China, but the charges were later dropped.
Apr 5th, 2021
A cargo ship sails through the town of Ismailia, Egypt, March 30, 2021.
Egypt Expects $1B in Damages Over Stuck Ship
The canal's top official warned that the ship will not be allowed leave the country if the issue goes to court.
Apr 2nd, 2021
Tesla Aap21052837057411
Tesla Sales More than Double from Last Year
The sales are a sign that demand for the company's relatively expensive vehicles remains strong despite the pandemic.
Apr 2nd, 2021
Mb 94 Thumb
Chip Plant Damage Was Worse Than Expected
The company said soot from a recent fire damaged more equipment than originally anticipated.
Apr 1st, 2021
Mm 203 Thumb
Survey: Americans Still Won't Pay More for USA-Made Goods
The new poll reveals most Americans won't pay a penny more.
Apr 1st, 2021
WTO Director-General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, left, at WTO headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland, March 1, 2021.
WTO Raises Forecast but Warns of Vaccination Lag
Demand in North America should be a major driver of demand thanks to relief and stimulus spending by the U.S. government.
Apr 1st, 2021
Businessman Stock Room Tablet 000063269441 Large
Supply Chain Agility Begins with Analytics
Data can unlock new opportunities by demonstrating agility and the ability to meet ever-changing demands.
Mar 31st, 2021