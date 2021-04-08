Feds: Walmart Worker Stole $124K in Gift Cards

The scam took place over a four-month period.

Apr 8th, 2021
Walmart Ap
AP file

WHEELING, W.Va. (AP) — A Walmart worker in West Virginia has been accused of stealing $124,000 in gift cards over a five-month period.

Kenneth Werkau of Clarington, Ohio, was indicted Wednesday in federal court in Wheeling on three counts of wire fraud.

Prosecutors said Werkau, 63, was employed as an associate at a Walmart in Moundsville. He is accused of stealing and activating the gift cards from September 2019 through January 2020.

If convicted, Werkau could face up to 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine for each count.

It wasn't immediately known whether Werkau has an attorney who could comment on his behalf.

More in Laws & Regulations
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsored
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Today in Manufacturing has a new podcast brought to you by the editors of Industrial Media. In each episode, we discuss the five biggest stories in manufacturing, and the implications they have on the industry moving forward.
Mar 19th, 2021
West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice, center, shakes hands with West Virginia Great Barrel Co. managing partners Tom Crabtree, left, and Philip Cornett at an announcement in Charleston, Oct. 19, 2017.
West Virginia Gov., Company Ordered to Pay $6.8M in Coal Feud
The company failed to fulfill a 2017 agreement to deliver hundreds of thousands of tons of coal for shipment overseas.
Apr 2nd, 2021
Hm Ap21092470116081
China Says H&M Changed Online Map After Criticism
Travel, clothing and other brands have been pressured to change how Taiwan and other sensitive areas are depicted on their websites.
Apr 2nd, 2021
Bill Magness, president and CEO of the Electric Reliability Council of Texas, testifies at a joint hearing in Austin, Feb. 25, 2021.
Reforms to Texas' Energy Grid Advance After Blackout
The proposals are far from finalized and big issues remain unsettled.
Mar 31st, 2021
Mm 200 Thumb
Texas Man’s Loan Fraud Funded Lavish Lifestyle
Dinesh Sah got his hands on about $17.7 million.
Mar 29th, 2021
Albert V. Bryan United States Courthouse, Alexandria, Va.
Tech Company Founder Gets Prison for Stock Fraud
From the moment the company launched until its demise, prosecutors said its founder treated it like his personal piggy bank.
Mar 29th, 2021
Court Ap21053506495852
Justices Say Accident Victims Can Sue Ford
The ruling could make it easier to bring state lawsuits against companies that do business nationwide.
Mar 26th, 2021
Courtroom sketch of Joshua Schulte, center, flanked by his attorneys during jury deliberations in New York, March 4, 2020.
Judge Rejects Former CIA Coder's Try to Dismiss Hacking Charges
He is accused of the largest leak of classified information in CIA history.
Mar 25th, 2021
Mushroom cloud of the first atomic explosion at Trinity Test Site near Alamagordo, N.M., July 16, 1945.
People Downwind of 1st Atomic Blast Renew Push for Payout
They say their communities have been plagued by cancer, birth defects and stillbirths.
Mar 24th, 2021
Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson during a news conference at the state Capitol in Little Rock, Jan. 12, 2021.
Arkansas Governor Signs Computer Science Requirement Bill
The law requires digital content aligned with state-approved computer science courses to be available to all public schools beginning next year.
Mar 24th, 2021
Pills I Stock 1191001266
$50M Payment Settles Drug Purity Probe
The plant makes cancer drugs distributed in the U.S.
Mar 24th, 2021
OxyContin pills at a pharmacy in Montpelier, Vt., Feb. 19, 2013.
Consulting Firm to Pay $45M Over Opioids
Nevada struck a deal with McKinsey & Company after sitting out a multi-state settlement announced in February.
Mar 23rd, 2021