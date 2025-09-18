Manufacturing CEO Convicted in International Bribery, Money Laundering Scheme

He sought to secure foreign contracts worth more than $10 million.

Manufacturing.net Staff
Sep 18, 2025
Police
iStock.com/AlessandroPhoto

A federal jury in Miami, Florida, convicted the CEO of a Georgia-based law enforcement uniform manufacturer for his role in a bribery and money laundering scheme.

Court documents and trial evidence showed that 70-year-old Carl Alan Zaglin, the owner and CEO of Atlantco LLC, agreed to pay bribes to Honduran officials in order to secure contracts worth more than $10 million. The deals sought to maintain business with Comité Técnico del Fideicomiso para la Administración del Fondo de Protección y Seguridad Poblacional (TASA), a Honduran governmental entity that procured goods for the Honduran National Police and other Honduran security agencies.

According to trial evidence, between March 2015 and November 2019, Zaglin orchestrated the payment of hundreds of thousands of dollars in bribes to Honduran officials, including former TASA Executive Director Francisco Roberto Cosenza Centeno and former TASA Titular Director Juan Ramon Molina. The bribes were paid through Aldo Nestor Marchena, a third-party intermediary then residing in Boca Raton, Florida, who received $2.5 million in payments pursuant to sham invoices authorized by Zaglin. 

In exchange for the bribes, Cosenza and other Honduran government officials assisted Zaglin, Marchena and others in obtaining contracts for the sale of uniforms and other goods for the Honduran National Police and securing payment on the contracts. 

Marchena, Cosenza and Molina all previously pleaded guilty for their roles in the scheme.

To conceal the scheme, Zaglin, Marchena, Cosenza and their co-conspirators used coded and oblique language like "commissions” and "fees” to refer to bribes, "Miami” for Marchena and phrases like "the guys” and "the others” to refer to foreign officials. They also created sham "Brokerage Agreements” to disguise the payments as legitimate services and relied on personal email accounts and encrypted messaging applications for communication. 

The conspirators laundered the bribes by moving funds from Atlanco to Marchena’s front company in the U.S. to accounts held for the benefit of Honduran officials in the U.S., Belize and elsewhere.

The jury convicted Zaglin of one count of conspiracy to violate the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act (FCPA), one count of violating the FCPA and one count of conspiracy to commit money laundering. He faces a maximum penalty of five years in prison on both the FCPA count and the FCPA conspiracy count and a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison on the money laundering conspiracy count. 

A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

Charges in the form of a criminal indictment against Zaglin, Marchena and Cosenza were unsealed on Dec. 20, 2023. Marchena and Cosenza previously pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit money laundering on June 5, 2025 and Aug. 13, 2025, respectively. Molina pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit money laundering on Dec. 11, 2024.

