Democrats Plan to Force Senate Vote on Trump's Tariffs on Canada, Brazil

Two resolutions look to terminate the national emergencies Trump declared to justify the tariffs.

Mary Clare Jalonick
Sep 16, 2025
Prime Minister Mark Carney walks through a manufacturing facility ahead of a press conference in Mississauga, Ont., on Friday, Sept. 5, 2025.
Prime Minister Mark Carney walks through a manufacturing facility ahead of a press conference in Mississauga, Ont., on Friday, Sept. 5, 2025.
Sammy Kogan /The Canadian Press via AP

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrats are planning to force two Senate votes on President Donald Trump's tariffs in the coming weeks, keeping pressure on Senate Republicans as many of them have voiced frustration with the policies.

Virginia Sen. Tim Kaine says he will introduce two separate bipartisan resolutions this week that would terminate the national emergencies that Trump declared to justify the tariffs he has imposed on Canada and Brazil. In April, four Republicans voted with Democrats to block Trump's tariffs on Canada, but the House never took it up.

Kaine said it's common for Republican senators to express concerns about the tariffs, but he wants to put them on the record as often as he can.

Republicans can "vote with your constituents or vote with President Trump," Kaine said. "Over time, the instability is creating huge concerns."

Kaine is introducing the two resolutions with a group of Democrats and Republican Sen. Rand Paul of Kentucky, an outspoken opponent of Trump's tariffs. By introducing the measures, the group is triggering a decades-old law that allows Congress to block a president's emergency powers and force votes on Trump's declarations, whether majority Republicans want to hold the votes or not.

The law allows lawmakers to reintroduce the legislation and force new votes every six months — something Kaine says he will do until the policy is changed.

The votes will come at a time of turmoil for the economy. The nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office said last week that Trump's tariff policy is one of several factors that are expected to increase jobless rates and inflation and lower overall growth this year. Republicans from farm states and beyond, including Senate Majority Leader John Thune of South Dakota, have expressed wariness about some of the sweeping tariffs and concerns about the effects on businesses that depend on Canadian trade.

Still, Republicans have mostly deferred to Trump on his administration's trade policy, so far declining to block it and arguing that the president needs time to work on deals with individual countries.

"I think everybody kind of knows my views on tariffs, but the fact of the matter is, the president ran on this," Thune said earlier this year.

The resolution to block the Canadian tariffs would end the emergency declaration that Trump signed in February to implement tariffs on Canada as punishment for not doing enough to halt the flow of illegal drugs into the U.S. The Senate passed the same resolution in April with support from Paul and three other Republicans — Sens. Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, Susan Collins of Maine and Mitch McConnell of Kentucky. Trump called out the four on social media at the time, encouraging them to "get on the Republican bandwagon."

The second resolution would block Trump's 50% tariffs on Brazil, ending an emergency that Trump linked to Brazil's policies and criminal prosecution of former President Jair Bolsonaro.

In addition to oil, Brazil sells orange juice, coffee, iron and steel to the U.S., among other products. The U.S. ran a $6.8 billion trade surplus with Brazil last year, according to the Census Bureau.

Democrats hope that more Republicans will vote against the tariffs as effects on the economy become more clear.

Kaine says his hope is that Republicans will support the measure because "now it's real," when the tariffs hadn't been implemented yet last spring. "It's not theoretical," he said.

Kaine also forced a separate vote on the broader global tariffs Trump announced in early April, but that was voted down 49-49. The resolution potentially could have passed, though, if Republican Sen. McConnell and Democratic Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse of Rhode Island had not been absent.

Latest in Laws & Regulations
Prime Minister Mark Carney walks through a manufacturing facility ahead of a press conference in Mississauga, Ont., on Friday, Sept. 5, 2025.
Democrats Plan to Force Senate Vote on Trump's Tariffs on Canada, Brazil
September 16, 2025
Visitors give commands to a robot at Nvidia's booth during the 3rd China International Supply Chain Expo at the China International Exhibition Center, in Beijing, July 18, 2025.
China Says Nvidia Violated Antimonopoly Laws
September 15, 2025
I Stock 1434218403
Former Exec of Mars Candy Subsidiary Pleads Guilty to Stealing $28 Million
September 12, 2025
President Donald Trump boards Air Force One, Thursday, Sept. 11, 2025, at Joint Base Andrews, Md., to travel to New York.
With Hyundai Raid, Trump's Immigration Crackdown Runs Into His Push for Foreign Investment
September 12, 2025
Related Stories
Visitors give commands to a robot at Nvidia's booth during the 3rd China International Supply Chain Expo at the China International Exhibition Center, in Beijing, July 18, 2025.
Laws & Regulations
China Says Nvidia Violated Antimonopoly Laws
I Stock 1434218403
Laws & Regulations
Former Exec of Mars Candy Subsidiary Pleads Guilty to Stealing $28 Million
President Donald Trump boards Air Force One, Thursday, Sept. 11, 2025, at Joint Base Andrews, Md., to travel to New York.
Laws & Regulations
With Hyundai Raid, Trump's Immigration Crackdown Runs Into His Push for Foreign Investment
I Stock 1406538922
Laws & Regulations
Milwaukee Tool Thief Made Big Bets at Area Casinos
More in Laws & Regulations
Visitors give commands to a robot at Nvidia's booth during the 3rd China International Supply Chain Expo at the China International Exhibition Center, in Beijing, July 18, 2025.
Laws & Regulations
China Says Nvidia Violated Antimonopoly Laws
Nvidia didn't comply with conditions when purchasing Mellanox Technologies in December 2024.
September 15, 2025
I Stock 1434218403
Laws & Regulations
Former Exec of Mars Candy Subsidiary Pleads Guilty to Stealing $28 Million
He was once a respected sugar market expert for Mars Wrigley.
September 12, 2025
President Donald Trump boards Air Force One, Thursday, Sept. 11, 2025, at Joint Base Andrews, Md., to travel to New York.
Laws & Regulations
With Hyundai Raid, Trump's Immigration Crackdown Runs Into His Push for Foreign Investment
South Korea's president warned that the country's companies may be reluctant to invest in the U.S.
September 12, 2025
I Stock 1406538922
Laws & Regulations
Milwaukee Tool Thief Made Big Bets at Area Casinos
The alleged tool thief sustained some heavy losses.
September 10, 2025
The Supreme Court Building is seen in Washington on March 28, 2017.
Laws & Regulations
Supreme Court to Quickly Consider Trump's Power to Impose Sweeping Tariffs
The justices will hear the case in November — a lightning-fast timetable by their typical standards.
September 10, 2025
Rep. Bruce Westerman, R-Ark., at the Capitol in Washington, March 27, 2023.
Laws & Regulations
Republicans Move to Lift Drilling, Mining Restrictions in Western States
Plans adopted by the Biden administration had restricted development in Alaska, Montana and North Dakota.
September 9, 2025
The Supreme Court building in Washington on March 28, 2017.
Laws & Regulations
Trump Asks Supreme Court to Take Up Tariffs Case, Reverse Ruling
Solicitor General D. John Sauer asked the justices to hear arguments in early November.
September 8, 2025
I Stock 2163751389
Laws & Regulations
Court Finds Trump's Tariffs an Illegal Use of Emergency Power
But they did not strike down the tariffs immediately — allowing for an appeal to the Supreme Court.
September 2, 2025
Semiconductors
Laws & Regulations
Facility Threatened as Commerce Department Pulls $7.4B in CHIPS Funding
The department alleges illegal actions by the previous administration.
August 28, 2025
Amanda Follett works on packages at A Sight For Sport Eyes, a brick-and-mortar and e-commerce store for sport goggles, Aug. 20, 2025, in West Linn, Ore.
Laws & Regulations
The U.S. Tariff Exemption for Small Orders Ends Friday
It's a widely used customs exemption for international shipments worth $800 or less.
August 27, 2025
This photo provided by Noveon Magnetics, a row of specialized furnaces that are used to produce rare earth magnets sits inside the Noveon Magnetics plant in San Marcos, Texas.
Laws & Regulations
Trump Administration Investing in U.S. Rare Earths in Push to Break China's Grip
"This is the Manhattan Project moment for rare earths."
August 27, 2025
An Intel sign is shown at the chipmaker's global headquarters in Santa Clara, Calif. on Friday, Aug. 8, 2025.
Laws & Regulations
Trump Says Intel Agreed to Give U.S. Stake in Its Company
A 10% stake will be in exchange for conversion of grants pledged under the Biden Administration.
August 22, 2025
Workers use machinery to dig at a rare earth mine in Ganxian county in central China's Jiangxi province on Dec. 30, 2010.
Laws & Regulations
What to Know About China's New Regulations On Rare Earths
New rules apply both to rare earths originating in China and those sent to China for refining.
August 22, 2025
Gloria Cazares, right, holds hands with Veronica Mata during a break in a court hearing in a lawsuit between victims' families in the 2022 Uvalde, Texas school shooting and Meta Platforms on Friday, July 18, 2025, in Los Angeles.
Laws & Regulations
Lawyer Argues Meta Can't Be Held Liable for Gunmaker's Instagram Posts in Uvalde Families' Lawsuit
The lawsuit alleges the posts are marketed toward minors.
August 20, 2025
Oak Flat Campground in the Tonto National Forest, Miami, Ariz., June 9, 2023.
Laws & Regulations
Appeals Court Puts the Brakes on Contested Land Transfer for Copper Mine
A pair of international companies plan to mine one of the largest copper deposits in North America.
August 20, 2025