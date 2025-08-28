Facility Threatened as Commerce Department Pulls $7.4B in CHIPS Funding

The department alleges illegal actions by the previous administration.

Nolan Beilstein
Aug 28, 2025
Semiconductors
iStock.com/gorodenkoff

The Department of Commerce announced that the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) would assume control of $7.4 billion in semiconductor research funding granted under President Joe Biden.

The action could threaten the third flagship CHIPS for America research and development facility in Tempe, Arizona, a semiconductor project announced under the Biden administration expected to become operational in 2028.

Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick said NIST will take over the National Semiconductor Technology Center (NSTC), a public-private consortium created during the Biden administration, from the National Center for the Advancement of Semiconductor Technology (Natcast).

The department alleged that the Biden administration illegally created Natcast, rendering an agreement that granted the organization up to $7.4 billion invalid. 

Lutnick described the private, non-profit corporation as a "semiconductor slush fund" established to manage and disburse taxpayer funds that Congress appropriated for the promotion of semiconductor research and development under the CHIPS Act of 2022.

The department explained that it would reform NSTC's operations to "align with statutory requirements and increase transparency." However, it did not reveal how much of the funding has been spent or how it plans to reallocate the money.

Latest in Laws & Regulations
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
Sponsored
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
August 27, 2025
Amanda Follett works on packages at A Sight For Sport Eyes, a brick-and-mortar and e-commerce store for sport goggles, Aug. 20, 2025, in West Linn, Ore.
The U.S. Tariff Exemption for Small Orders Ends Friday
August 27, 2025
This photo provided by Noveon Magnetics, a row of specialized furnaces that are used to produce rare earth magnets sits inside the Noveon Magnetics plant in San Marcos, Texas.
Trump Administration Investing in U.S. Rare Earths in Push to Break China's Grip
August 27, 2025
An Intel sign is shown at the chipmaker's global headquarters in Santa Clara, Calif. on Friday, Aug. 8, 2025.
Trump Says Intel Agreed to Give U.S. Stake in Its Company
August 22, 2025
Related Stories
Amanda Follett works on packages at A Sight For Sport Eyes, a brick-and-mortar and e-commerce store for sport goggles, Aug. 20, 2025, in West Linn, Ore.
Laws & Regulations
The U.S. Tariff Exemption for Small Orders Ends Friday
This photo provided by Noveon Magnetics, a row of specialized furnaces that are used to produce rare earth magnets sits inside the Noveon Magnetics plant in San Marcos, Texas.
Laws & Regulations
Trump Administration Investing in U.S. Rare Earths in Push to Break China's Grip
An Intel sign is shown at the chipmaker's global headquarters in Santa Clara, Calif. on Friday, Aug. 8, 2025.
Laws & Regulations
Trump Says Intel Agreed to Give U.S. Stake in Its Company
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
Sponsor Content
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
More in Laws & Regulations
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsored
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Today in Manufacturing has a new podcast brought to you by the editors of Industrial Media. In each episode, we discuss the five biggest stories in manufacturing, and the implications they have on the industry moving forward.
August 27, 2025
This photo provided by Noveon Magnetics, a row of specialized furnaces that are used to produce rare earth magnets sits inside the Noveon Magnetics plant in San Marcos, Texas.
Laws & Regulations
Trump Administration Investing in U.S. Rare Earths in Push to Break China's Grip
"This is the Manhattan Project moment for rare earths."
August 27, 2025
An Intel sign is shown at the chipmaker's global headquarters in Santa Clara, Calif. on Friday, Aug. 8, 2025.
Laws & Regulations
Trump Says Intel Agreed to Give U.S. Stake in Its Company
A 10% stake will be in exchange for conversion of grants pledged under the Biden Administration.
August 22, 2025
Workers use machinery to dig at a rare earth mine in Ganxian county in central China's Jiangxi province on Dec. 30, 2010.
Laws & Regulations
What to Know About China's New Regulations On Rare Earths
New rules apply both to rare earths originating in China and those sent to China for refining.
August 22, 2025
Gloria Cazares, right, holds hands with Veronica Mata during a break in a court hearing in a lawsuit between victims' families in the 2022 Uvalde, Texas school shooting and Meta Platforms on Friday, July 18, 2025, in Los Angeles.
Laws & Regulations
Lawyer Argues Meta Can't Be Held Liable for Gunmaker's Instagram Posts in Uvalde Families' Lawsuit
The lawsuit alleges the posts are marketed toward minors.
August 20, 2025
Oak Flat Campground in the Tonto National Forest, Miami, Ariz., June 9, 2023.
Laws & Regulations
Appeals Court Puts the Brakes on Contested Land Transfer for Copper Mine
A pair of international companies plan to mine one of the largest copper deposits in North America.
August 20, 2025
Intel headquarters in Santa Clara, California.
Laws & Regulations
Trump Thinks Owning Piece of Intel Would Be Good Deal for U.S.
Here's what to know.
August 20, 2025
Martin Estrada, U.S. Attorney in Los Angeles, announced charges on Dec. 3, 2024 against a Chinese man in California who is accused of illegally shipping weapons and ammunition to North Korea.
Laws & Regulations
California Man Who Admitted Shipping Weapons to North Korea Is Sentenced to 8 Years In Prison
Claims say two containers of weapons were shipped to North Korea from Long Beach, California.
August 20, 2025
FDA Commissioner Marty Makary speaks during a news conference at the Hubert Humphrey Building Auditorium in Washington, April 22, 2025.
Laws & Regulations
FDA's New Expert Panels Are Rife with Financial Conflicts, Fringe Views
Former agency officials worry the meetings are skirting federal rules.
August 18, 2025
New Jersey
Laws & Regulations
New Jersey Creating $500M Tax Credit Program That Incentivizes Manufacturing
Eligible businesses include those in advanced manufacturing, food and beverage and defense.
August 15, 2025
President Trump at Lehigh Valley International Airport, Aug. 3, 2025, Allentown, Pa.
Laws & Regulations
Trump Nominates Conservative Economist to Head Agency that Compiles Jobs, Inflation Data
Trump had accused the previous BLS commissioner, without evidence, of rigging jobs data for political reasons.
August 12, 2025
Plastic items are seen on Place des Nations in front of the European headquarters of the United Nations in Geneva, Switzerland, Monday, Aug. 4, 2025 before the second segment of the fifth session of the Intergovernmental Negotiating Committee on Plastic Pollution (INC-5.2).
Laws & Regulations
U.S. at Plastics Treaty Talks Is Rare International Participation Under Trump
A look at the U.S.'s position at the negotiations.
August 8, 2025
President Donald Trump makes an announcement about Apple in the Oval Office, Wednesday, Aug. 6, 2025, in Washington.
Laws & Regulations
Trump Plans 100% Tariff on Computer Chips
Unless companies build in the U.S.
August 7, 2025
Chair of the International Negotiating Committee Luis Vayas Valdivieso delivers remarks at the European headquarters of the United Nations, Geneva, Switzerland, Aug. 5, 2025.
Laws & Regulations
Nations Gather in Geneva to Again Confront the World's Spiraling Plastic Pollution Crisis
This is the sixth time negotiators are meeting.
August 5, 2025
A demolition crew removes a slab of concrete from the remaining portions of the Francis Scott Key Bridge, Wednesday, July 30, 2025, in Baltimore.
Laws & Regulations
Owners of Cargo Ship that Crashed into Baltimore Bridge Sue Vessel Builder
The owners allege negligence in Hyundai's design of a critical component.
August 5, 2025