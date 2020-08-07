Canada to Impose $3.6B in Retaliatory Tariffs on US

Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland said the tariffs will match the US ones dollar-for-dollar.

Aug 7th, 2020
Associated Press
I Stock 1134908692
iStock

TORONTO (AP) — Canada’s deputy prime minister said Friday that the country plans to impose $3.6 billion Canadian (US$2.69 billion) tariffs on US imports in response to President Donald Trump saying the US is reinstating a 10 percent import tax on Canadian aluminum.

Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland said the tariffs will match the US ones dollar-for-dollar. Canada is considering imposing a tariff on dozens of products, including golf clubs, bicycles, refrigerators, washing machines, tripods, sports equipment like bats and hockey sticks and embossed aluminum cans for beverages.

Trump originally imposed the tariffs on aluminum imports in 2018. He then lifted them last year on Canadian and Mexican metals to smooth the way for the US-Mexico-Canada Agreement, which replaced the North American Free Trade Agreement. The new pact took effect July 1 and was expected to bring stability to North American trade

The new tariff spat comes after the US in 2018 imposed a 25 percent duty on steel and a 10 percent duty on aluminum. Canada responded with tariffs on hundreds of US products such as ketchup, coffee, strawberry jam and whisky before the two countries dropped their efforts and agreed to the new North American free trade deal.

Trump said Thursday that he was re-implementing tariffs because there was a surge in aluminum exports from Canada to the US in recent months, but industry organizations dispute that claim. Aluminum imports from Canada rose sharply from February to March but have since leveled off and dropped 2.6 percent from May to June, according to the Aluminum Association trade group.

More in Trade
A woman works in a textile factory in Hai&apos;an in eastern China&apos;s Jiangsu Province.
China's Manufacturing Improves in July, Exports Strengthen
The numbers are fresh signs the world’s second-largest economy is gradually recovering from the coronavirus pandemic.
Jul 31st, 2020
In this June 29, 2019, file photo, U.S. President Donald Trump, left, shakes hands with Chinese President Xi Jinping during a meeting on the sidelines of the G-20 summit in Osaka, western Japan. The ongoing sharp deterioration in U.S.-China ties poses risks to both countries and the rest of the world. With the U.S. presidential campaign heating up, all bets are that relations with China will only get worse. At stake are global trade, technology and security.
Trade, Technology and Security At Risk in US-China Feud
From high-tech chips to control of the high seas, their interests are closely intertwined.
Jul 28th, 2020
President Donald Trump shakes hands with Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the G-20 summit in Osaka, Japan, June 29, 2019.
Trade, Technology at Risk in US-China Feud
U.S. tech giants rely on Chinese factories to assemble most of their electronics.
Jul 27th, 2020
The Chinese Consulate in San Francisco, July 23, 2020.
Researchers Charged with Concealing Ties to Chinese Military
The Justice Department believes the deception is part of an ongoing effort to steal research from American universities.
Jul 24th, 2020
Residents line up at a security checkpoint into the Hotan Bazaar.
US Sanctions Chinese Companies Over Muslim Abuse Complaints
The Trump administration also has imposed sanctions on four Chinese officials.
Jul 21st, 2020
U.S. Attorney General William Barr speaks at the Gerald R. Ford Presidential Museum in Grand Rapids, Mich.
Barr: US Now Overly Reliant on Chinese Goods, Services
He also cautioned American business leaders against promoting policies favorable to Beijing.
Jul 17th, 2020
European Union Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager.
Apple Wins Court Case Over $15B in Taxes
The EU Commission had claimed that Apple struck an illegal tax deal with Irish authorities.
Jul 15th, 2020
Mexico&apos;s President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador speaks during an event.
Mexico Celebrates Start of New Trade Accord With US, Canada
President López Manuel López Obrador said the accord will provide greater certainty to the three countries.
Jul 2nd, 2020
Residents wearing masks to curb the spread of the coronavirus past by a Huawei shop in Beijing.
China: US 'Oppressing Chinese Companies'
The FCC blocked Huawei and ZTE from receiving subsidies from a government fund.
Jul 1st, 2020
Employees work on a car assembly line.
Companies Prodded to Rely Less on China
The pandemic fueled warnings that relying too much on China leaves global companies vulnerable.
Jun 30th, 2020
I Stock 1211673269
Man Convicted of Stealing High Tech Trade Secrets
The Chinese national stole smartphone technology from two U.S. companies.
Jun 29th, 2020
Meng Wanzhou
Canada Rules Out Releasing Huawei Executive
China has arrested two Canadians in what's believed to be an attempt to pressure Canada to release Meng Wanzhou.
Jun 25th, 2020