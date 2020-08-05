US Trade Deficit Falls 7.5%

Exports posted a record increase, rising twice as fast as imports.

Aug 5th, 2020
Paul Wiseman
Trade Gap Ap
AP file

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. trade deficit fell in June for the first time since February as exports posted a record increase, rising twice as fast as imports.

The Commerce Department said Wednesday that the gap between the value of what the United States buys and what it sells abroad fell 7.5% to $50.7 billion in June from $54.8 billion in May. Exports shot up an unprecedented 9.4% to $158.3 billion. Imports rose 4.7% to $208.9 billion.

Global commerce has been hammered by the coronavirus pandemic. Compared to June 2019, total U.S. trade — exports plus imorts — plunged 21.9% in June to $367.2 billion. But two-way trade rebounded from May to June, rising 6.7% on a surge in both exports and imports of cars and auto parts.

“The latest trade figures confirm that both exports and imports began rebounding in June, and we expect a continued recovery over the coming months as production catches up with the recovery in consumption,” said Michael Pearce, senior U.S. economist at Capital Economics.

The politically sensitive deficit in the trade of goods with China fell 4% to $26.7 billion in June.

In June, the United States ran a $72.2 billion deficit with the rest of the world in the trade goods such as aircraft and appliance. But it ran a $21.5 billion surplus in the trade of services such as banking and education.

More in Trade
President Donald Trump shakes hands with Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the G-20 summit in Osaka, Japan, June 29, 2019.
Trade, Technology at Risk in US-China Feud
U.S. tech giants rely on Chinese factories to assemble most of their electronics.
Jul 27th, 2020
The Chinese Consulate in San Francisco, July 23, 2020.
Researchers Charged with Concealing Ties to Chinese Military
The Justice Department believes the deception is part of an ongoing effort to steal research from American universities.
Jul 24th, 2020
Residents line up at a security checkpoint into the Hotan Bazaar.
US Sanctions Chinese Companies Over Muslim Abuse Complaints
The Trump administration also has imposed sanctions on four Chinese officials.
Jul 21st, 2020
U.S. Attorney General William Barr speaks at the Gerald R. Ford Presidential Museum in Grand Rapids, Mich.
Barr: US Now Overly Reliant on Chinese Goods, Services
He also cautioned American business leaders against promoting policies favorable to Beijing.
Jul 17th, 2020
European Union Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager.
Apple Wins Court Case Over $15B in Taxes
The EU Commission had claimed that Apple struck an illegal tax deal with Irish authorities.
Jul 15th, 2020
Mexico&apos;s President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador speaks during an event.
Mexico Celebrates Start of New Trade Accord With US, Canada
President López Manuel López Obrador said the accord will provide greater certainty to the three countries.
Jul 2nd, 2020
Residents wearing masks to curb the spread of the coronavirus past by a Huawei shop in Beijing.
China: US 'Oppressing Chinese Companies'
The FCC blocked Huawei and ZTE from receiving subsidies from a government fund.
Jul 1st, 2020
Employees work on a car assembly line.
Companies Prodded to Rely Less on China
The pandemic fueled warnings that relying too much on China leaves global companies vulnerable.
Jun 30th, 2020
I Stock 1211673269
Man Convicted of Stealing High Tech Trade Secrets
The Chinese national stole smartphone technology from two U.S. companies.
Jun 29th, 2020
Meng Wanzhou
Canada Rules Out Releasing Huawei Executive
China has arrested two Canadians in what's believed to be an attempt to pressure Canada to release Meng Wanzhou.
Jun 25th, 2020
A Google Maps street view of Tyson Foods&apos; meat plant in Springdale, Arkansas.
Hundreds Test Positive at Ark. Tyson Plant
Tyson is looking into reports that China has suspended poultry imports from the facility.
Jun 22nd, 2020
The website of the Canton Fair.
China Moves Vast Trade Fair Online, but Few Buyers Follow
The twice-a-year fair usually draws more than 180,000 foreign buyers and 60,000 Chinese vendors.
Jun 19th, 2020