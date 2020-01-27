US Treasury Chief Says Trade Deal Possible With UK in 2020

With Britain leaving the EU on Jan. 31, replacing trade ties with other post-Brexit pacts is considered critical for the nation's economy and future.

Danica Kirka
Jan 27th, 2020
United States Treasury Secretary Steven T. Mnuchin speaks at Chatham at House in London on Saturday, Jan. 25.
United States Treasury Secretary Steven T. Mnuchin speaks at Chatham at House in London on Saturday, Jan. 25.
AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali

LONDON (AP) — U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin suggested Saturday that Britain and America would be able to conclude a trade deal this year, despite lingering disagreements on a digital services tax and whether to allow Chinese tech giant Huawei to build aspects of a new high-speed mobile network.

Britain leaves European Union on Jan. 31, severing decades of friction-less trade with a market of 650 million. Replacing those trade ties with other post-Brexit pacts is considered critical for the nation's economy and future.

“I think the timing is important,'' Mnuchin told an audience at the Chatham House think tank. “You know, we're focused on trying to get this done this year because we think it's important to both of us.”

Mnuchin stopped in the U.K. following the four-day World Economic Forum summit in Davos, Switzerland. He held talks with UK Treasury chief Sajid Javid in both Davos and again in London on Saturday.

However, he declined to offer any details on what he described as the “ongoing'' discussions with the British government on Huawei.

The United States is pushing Britain and other allies to ban Huawei from making parts of its 5G network, claiming it would be a security risk — something Huawei vehemently denies.

Huawei is the world’s biggest maker of switching gear for phone and internet companies. But it has faced rising scrutiny over U.S. allegations that it could be forced by the Chinese government to provide access to consumer data on its networks.

“We want to make sure our infrastructures are protected,'' Mnuchin said. "And I think on a broader basis ... as more and more things are connected to the network and to the grid, these national security issues go beyond the traditional aspects and go into various different aspects.''

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and U.S. President Donald Trump discussed cooperation to ensure the security of telecommunications networks during a call on Friday. Britain's National Security Council is widely expected to make its decision on Huawei next week.

On another big tech issue, Mnuchin decried what he saw as a “disproportionate amount of interest" in a tax on big tech players. Britain has said it will go ahead with the tax later this year.

“The U.S. feels very strongly that any tax that is designed specifically on digital companies is a discriminatory tax and is not appropriate and has violations to our tax treaties and other issues,” he said.

The tax is meant to prevent tax avoidance measures by multinationals. Britain wants an international agreement on the way global taxes work and has said it will back off on the digital tax once such a plan is in place.

The Americans say the tax unfairly singles out companies like Amazon and Google. Britain's position stands in contrast to that of France, which earlier this week delayed its tax on big tech in exchange for the United States' promise to hold off on retaliatory tariffs.

More in Trade
I Stock 1089423344
US, China Agree to Resume Trade Talks
The discussions are set to continue Wednesday when the Trump administration signs a Phase One trade agreement with China in Washington.
Jan 13th, 2020
Ap20009300933698
China's Economy Czar to Sign Trade Deal
Vice Premier Liu He, Beijing’s chief envoy in talks with Washington over their tariff war, will lead a delegation to Washington from Monday through Wednesday.
Jan 9th, 2020
I Stock 1133251566
US Trade Deficit Falls 8.2% in Nov.
Shrinking to $43.1 billion, November showed the smallest deficit since October 2016.
Jan 7th, 2020
President Donald Trump gives a thumbs-up after arriving for Christmas Eve dinner at Mar-a-lago in Palm Beach, FL on Dec. 24.
Trump to Sign 1st-Step China Deal Jan. 15
The so-called “Phase One” agreement is smaller than the comprehensive deal Trump had hoped for and leaves many of the thorniest issues between the two countries for future talks.
Jan 2nd, 2020
In this July 12, 2018 file photo, farmer Don Bloss checks on the operation of an auger transferring corn on his farm in Pawnee City, NE.
China Nov. Soybean Imports Rise After US Deal
Dec 27th, 2019
In this Dec. 3, 2019 photo, visitors look at the ship models exhibited by the China State Shipbuilding Corporation (CSSC) during the Marintec China exhibition in Shanghai, China.
China Announces Tariff Cuts, More Competition
The Finance Ministry said the new tariff cuts would mainly apply to products in short supply and to foreign products for daily use.
Dec 23rd, 2019
Tyson I Stock
Tyson Poultry Shipments to China Approved
Tyson has 36 poultry plants in the US, and reportedly expects to start taking orders from China early next year.
Dec 17th, 2019
Jesus Seade, Mexican undersecretary to North America, walks out following a meeting with U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer&NegativeMediumSpace;&NegativeMediumSpace; in Washington on Monday, Dec. 16.
US, Mexico Quickly Mend Trade Deal Rift
At issue are five labor attaches the United States intends to send to Mexico to oversee the Mexican government’s labor reforms.
Dec 17th, 2019
In this July 22, 2019 file photo, stacked containers wait to be loaded on to trucks at the Port of Oakland in Oakland, CA. China&apos;s government says trade negotiators are in &ldquo;close communication&rdquo; with Washington ahead of a weekend deadline for a U.S. tariff hike.
Trump Says US, China Have Reached Deal
The major development de-escalates a 17-month dispute between the economic powers.
Dec 13th, 2019
Deputy Prime Minister of Canada Chrystia Freeland, left, Mexico&apos;s top trade negotiator Jesus Seade, center, and U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer, sign an update to the North American Free Trade Agreement, at the national palace in Mexico City on Tuesday, Dec. 10. Observing from behind are Mexico&apos;s Treasury Secretary Arturo Herrera, left, Mexico&apos;s President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, second left, Mexico&apos;s Labor Secretary Maria Alcade, third left, and The President of the Mexican Senate Ricardo Monreal.
North American Trade Pact: What's in It?
The announcement agreement likely enables congressional approval of Trump’s US-Mexico-Canada Agreement, though pockets of resistance remain.
Dec 10th, 2019
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., accompanied by House Congress members, speaks at a news conference to discuss the United States Mexico Canada Agreement (USMCA) trade agreement on Tuesday, Dec. 10 on Capitol Hill in Washington.
North American Trade Pact Agreement Announced
Both House Speaker Nanci Pelosi and President Donald Trump said the new agreement is a significant improvement over NAFTA.
Dec 10th, 2019
In this Oct. 2, 2019 file photo, a shipping container is lifted off the back of a truck as others wait in line to have their cargo unloaded at a terminal on Harbor Island in Seattle.
US Trade Gap Narrows 7.6% to $47.2 billion in October
The deficit in the trade of goods with China narrowed by 1.1% to $31.3 billion in October and is down 14.6% so far this year.
Dec 5th, 2019
I Stock 1164078965
China Says US Must Cut Tariffs in Trade Deal
The two sides are negotiating details of a “Phase 1” agreement announced by President Donald Trump in October.
Dec 5th, 2019
In this Oct. 2, 2019 file photo, trucks hauling shipping containers drive near containers stacked five-high at a terminal on Harbor Island in Seattle. US and China are trying to finalize a modest trade agreement to deescalate a trade war that has rattled financial markets and hobbled global economic growth.
Forever War: US, China Struggle to Defuse Trade Conflict
President Donald Trump delivered another setback to the optimists Tuesday, saying he was willing to wait until after the 2020 elections to close a deal with Beijing.
Dec 3rd, 2019