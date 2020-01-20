Trump Thanks Farmers for Backing Him Through China Trade War

During his address to the American Farm Bureau Federation's convention, the president thanked farmers for staying “in the fight.”

Darlene Superville
Jan 20th, 2020
President Donald Trump walks on stage to speak at the American Farm Bureau Federation&apos;s convention in Austin, TX on Sunday, Jan. 19.
AP Photo/Susan Walsh

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — President Donald Trump thanked farmers Sunday for supporting him through a trade war with China as he promoted a new North American trade agreement and a separate one with China that he said will massively benefit farmers.

“We did it,” Trump said, recalling his campaign promises to improve America's trading relationships with other countries.

At one point during his address to the American Farm Bureau Federation's convention, Trump said he has strong support among farmers following his signing last week of a preliminary trade deal with China.

When Trump spoke to the American Farm Bureau Federation's last year, he urged farmers to continue supporting him even as they suffered financially in the fallout from his trade war with China and a partial shutdown of the federal government.

His follow-up speech Sunday at this year's convention in Austin, Texas, gave him a chance to make the case to farmers that he kept promises he made as a candidate to improve trade with China and separately with Canada and Mexico.

He thanked farmers for staying “in the fight.”

“You were always with me,” Trump said. “You never even thought of giving up and we got it done.”

The Republican president wants another term in office and is seeking to shore up support among his base, including farmers.

Trump announced he is taking steps to protect the water rights of farmers and ranchers by directing the Army Corps of Engineers to immediately withdraw a new water supply rule and allow states to manage water resources based on their own needs and what the agricultural community wants.

“Water is the lifeblood of agriculture and we will always protect your water supply,” Trump said.

Trump signed a preliminary trade deal with China at the White House last Wednesday that commits Beijing to boosting its imports of U.S. manufacturing, energy and farm goods by $200 billion this year and next. That includes larger purchases of soybeans and other farm goods expected to reach $40 billion a year, the U.S. has said, though critics wonder if China can meet the targets.

In Austin, Trump described the trade agreement with China as “groundbreaking” and said, “We're going to sell the greatest product you've ever seen.”

Also last week, the Senate voted overwhelmingly in favor of the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement, a successor to the 1994 North American Free Trade Agreement. The administration designed the new agreement to return some factory production to the United States, mostly automobiles.

Trump said in Austin that U.S. farmers will also benefit under USMCA, which he said will “massively boost exports” for farmers, ranchers, growers from “North to South” and “from sea to shining sea.”

NAFTA had triggered a surge in trade among the three countries, but Trump and other critics blamed it for U.S. job losses brought about when American factories moved production south of the border to take advantage of low-wage labor in Mexico.

The House passed the U.S.-Mexico-Canada deal in December. Trump said he would sign it after he returns from a trip to Europe this week.

In his remarks to farmers, Trump claimed his administration is doing things no other administration has ever done.

“And what do I get out of it? I get impeached,” he said. “That’s what I get. By these radical-left lunatics, I get impeached. But that’s OK. The farmers are sticking with Trump.”

The president's trial in the Senate gets underway in earnest on Tuesday.

More in Trade
President Donald Trump gives a thumbs-up after arriving for Christmas Eve dinner at Mar-a-lago in Palm Beach, FL on Dec. 24.
Trump to Sign 1st-Step China Deal Jan. 15
The so-called “Phase One” agreement is smaller than the comprehensive deal Trump had hoped for and leaves many of the thorniest issues between the two countries for future talks.
Jan 2nd, 2020
In this July 12, 2018 file photo, farmer Don Bloss checks on the operation of an auger transferring corn on his farm in Pawnee City, NE.
China Nov. Soybean Imports Rise After US Deal
Dec 27th, 2019
In this Dec. 3, 2019 photo, visitors look at the ship models exhibited by the China State Shipbuilding Corporation (CSSC) during the Marintec China exhibition in Shanghai, China.
China Announces Tariff Cuts, More Competition
The Finance Ministry said the new tariff cuts would mainly apply to products in short supply and to foreign products for daily use.
Dec 23rd, 2019
Tyson I Stock
Tyson Poultry Shipments to China Approved
Tyson has 36 poultry plants in the US, and reportedly expects to start taking orders from China early next year.
Dec 17th, 2019
Jesus Seade, Mexican undersecretary to North America, walks out following a meeting with U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer&NegativeMediumSpace;&NegativeMediumSpace; in Washington on Monday, Dec. 16.
US, Mexico Quickly Mend Trade Deal Rift
At issue are five labor attaches the United States intends to send to Mexico to oversee the Mexican government’s labor reforms.
Dec 17th, 2019
In this July 22, 2019 file photo, stacked containers wait to be loaded on to trucks at the Port of Oakland in Oakland, CA. China&apos;s government says trade negotiators are in &ldquo;close communication&rdquo; with Washington ahead of a weekend deadline for a U.S. tariff hike.
Trump Says US, China Have Reached Deal
The major development de-escalates a 17-month dispute between the economic powers.
Dec 13th, 2019
Deputy Prime Minister of Canada Chrystia Freeland, left, Mexico&apos;s top trade negotiator Jesus Seade, center, and U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer, sign an update to the North American Free Trade Agreement, at the national palace in Mexico City on Tuesday, Dec. 10. Observing from behind are Mexico&apos;s Treasury Secretary Arturo Herrera, left, Mexico&apos;s President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, second left, Mexico&apos;s Labor Secretary Maria Alcade, third left, and The President of the Mexican Senate Ricardo Monreal.
North American Trade Pact: What's in It?
The announcement agreement likely enables congressional approval of Trump’s US-Mexico-Canada Agreement, though pockets of resistance remain.
Dec 10th, 2019
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., accompanied by House Congress members, speaks at a news conference to discuss the United States Mexico Canada Agreement (USMCA) trade agreement on Tuesday, Dec. 10 on Capitol Hill in Washington.
North American Trade Pact Agreement Announced
Both House Speaker Nanci Pelosi and President Donald Trump said the new agreement is a significant improvement over NAFTA.
Dec 10th, 2019
In this Oct. 2, 2019 file photo, a shipping container is lifted off the back of a truck as others wait in line to have their cargo unloaded at a terminal on Harbor Island in Seattle.
US Trade Gap Narrows 7.6% to $47.2 billion in October
The deficit in the trade of goods with China narrowed by 1.1% to $31.3 billion in October and is down 14.6% so far this year.
Dec 5th, 2019
I Stock 1164078965
China Says US Must Cut Tariffs in Trade Deal
The two sides are negotiating details of a “Phase 1” agreement announced by President Donald Trump in October.
Dec 5th, 2019
In this Oct. 2, 2019 file photo, trucks hauling shipping containers drive near containers stacked five-high at a terminal on Harbor Island in Seattle. US and China are trying to finalize a modest trade agreement to deescalate a trade war that has rattled financial markets and hobbled global economic growth.
Forever War: US, China Struggle to Defuse Trade Conflict
President Donald Trump delivered another setback to the optimists Tuesday, saying he was willing to wait until after the 2020 elections to close a deal with Beijing.
Dec 3rd, 2019
White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney talks with US President Donald after his meeting with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg at Winfield House on Tuesday, Dec. 3, in London.
Trump Says China Deal Could Wait until after Election
Trump said Tuesday that the only limiting factor to reaching an agreement with China is whether he wants to make a deal.
Dec 3rd, 2019
In this Jan. 21, 2009 file photo, Bernard Roques, a refiner of Societe company, smells a Roquefort cheese as they mature in a cellar in Roquefort, southwestern France.
France Threatens Retaliation if US Doubles Champagne, Cheese Prices
The proposed tariffs include Roquefort cheese, handbags, lipstick and sparkling wine — in retaliation for France’s tax on American tech giants.
Dec 3rd, 2019
Mnet 196724 Philadelphia
Tariffs Not Playing Well in America's Rust Belt
President Trump reworked the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) in favor of a trilateral trade deal now called the United States-Mexico-Canada-Agreement or U.S.M.C.A.
Oct 3rd, 2018