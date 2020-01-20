IMF: Low Rates and Reduced Trade Tension to Aid World Growth

The International Monetary Fund foresees world economic growth accelerating from 2.9 percent last year to 3.3 percent in 2020 and 3.4 percent in 2021.

Paul Wiseman
Jan 20th, 2020
In this Jan. 14 photo, shipping containers are stacked at a dockyard on the Yangtze River in Nantong in eastern China&apos;s Jiangsu Province.
In this Jan. 14 photo, shipping containers are stacked at a dockyard on the Yangtze River in Nantong in eastern China's Jiangsu Province.
Chinatopix via AP

WASHINGTON (AP) — Low interest rates and reduced trade tensions will likely buoy the global economy over the next two years and help nurture steady if modest growth.

That's the view of the International Monetary Fund, which foresees world economic growth accelerating from 2.9% last year to 3.3% in 2020 and 3.4% in 2021. The international economy is receiving a significant boost - 0.5 percentage point of growth last year and this year - from central banks’ low-rate policies, the lending organization says in a global outlook report out Monday. The U.S. Federal Reserve, for instance, cut rates three times last year and expects to keep rates low for the foreseeable future.

And an interim trade deal signed last week by the United States and China — the world’s two biggest economies — is expected to add 0.2 percentage point to global growth this year by lowering tariffs and improving business confidence. The global economy is rebounding from some temporary stumbles, including a lull in the launch of new technology products and new emissions standards that disrupted car production.

Still, the IMF warns that the global economy continues to face an array of risks, including the possibility that trade tensions will escalate again. And many countries aren't benefiting from the modest upswing in growth.

Presenting the report at a news conference in Davos, Switzerland, IMF chief Kristalina Georgieva said that after a slowdown in 2019 there should be "a moderate pickup in global growth this year and next.”

"We already see some tentative signs of stabilization,” she said. “But we have not reached a turning point yet.”

Even in the United States, the IMF foresees growth slowing from 2.3% in 2019 to 2% this year and 1.7% in 2021, partly because the boost that the economy received from President Donald Trump’s 2017 tax cuts has been fading.

China's economy will also continue to decelerate, the IMF predicts — from 6.1% last year to 6% in 2020 and 5.8% next year. Though China's economy will likely benefit from the truce with the United States, Beijing continues to manage a difficult transition away from speedy economic growth based on often-wasteful and debt-fueled investments to slower but steadier growth built on spending by the country’s growing middle class.

Likewise, Japan’s economic growth, hobbled by an aging workforce, is expected to decelerate from 1% last year to 0.7% this year to 0.5% next year.

Collective growth in the 19 countries that use the euro currency is expected to gradually pick up: 1.2% in 2019, 1.3% in 2020 and 1.4% in 2021.

The IMF’s global forecast is slightly bleaker than the previous one it issued in October, mainly because of an expected sharp slowdown in India: The world’s seventh-biggest economy is expected to grow 5.8% this year, down from the 7% the IMF had expected in October, and 6.5% in 2021, down from a previously forecast 7.4%. In addition, problems in the financial sector have reduced credit, crimping consumer spending in India.

More in Economics
In this Oct. 1, 2019 file photo, Gabriel Picon, right, talks with a representative from GameStop during a job fair at Dolphin Mall in Miami.
US Adds 145K Jobs; Unemployment at 3.5%
Manufacturing companies added just 46,000 jobs in all of 2019.
Jan 10th, 2020
I Stock 1133251566
US Trade Deficit Falls 8.2% in Nov.
Shrinking to $43.1 billion, November showed the smallest deficit since October 2016.
Jan 7th, 2020
In this Dec. 3, 2019 file photo, workers erect a building under construction, in Philadelphia.
US Construction Spending Up 0.6% in Nov.
It was the fifth consecutive monthly gain and a sharp improvement from a tiny 0.1 percent October advance.
Jan 3rd, 2020
This March 27, 2019 file photo shows people working on the Boeing 737 MAX 8 assembly line during a brief media tour in Boeing&apos;s 737 assembly facility in Renton, WA.
US Mfg. Activity Hits Decade-Low
ISM's December Manufacturing Index December reading was its lowest since June 2009, when the US economy was at the tail end of the Great Recession.
Jan 3rd, 2020
President Donald Trump gives a thumbs-up after arriving for Christmas Eve dinner at Mar-a-lago in Palm Beach, FL on Dec. 24.
Trump to Sign 1st-Step China Deal Jan. 15
The so-called “Phase One” agreement is smaller than the comprehensive deal Trump had hoped for and leaves many of the thorniest issues between the two countries for future talks.
Jan 2nd, 2020
In this Nov. 28, file photo, people shop at a Best Buy store during a Black Friday sale in Overland Park, KS.
Nov. Durable Goods Orders Slip 2%
It was the largest decline for durable goods since May, and orders have fallen in two of the past three months.
Dec 23rd, 2019
In this Oct. 28, 2019 file photo a Matson container ship passes the Golden Gate Bridge in Sausalito, CA.
Economic Growth Shows Resilience
The US economy is finishing the year in strong shape, thanks to a resilient consumer, a healthy job market and interest rate cuts by the Federal Reserve.
Dec 23rd, 2019
In this Dec. 3, 2019 photo, visitors look at the ship models exhibited by the China State Shipbuilding Corporation (CSSC) during the Marintec China exhibition in Shanghai, China.
China Announces Tariff Cuts, More Competition
The Finance Ministry said the new tariff cuts would mainly apply to products in short supply and to foreign products for daily use.
Dec 23rd, 2019
In this Nov. 29, 2019 file photo, Horacio Ment shops at a Kohl&apos;s store in Colma, CA.
US Consumer Spending Up 0.4% in Nov.
Economists are expecting consumer spending to remain solid in the final three months of the year to support continued moderate economic growth.
Dec 20th, 2019
In this Oct. 2, 2019 file photo, trucks are positioned to haul shipping containers at a terminal where containers are stacked five-high on Harbor Island in Seattle.
US Economy Grew at 2.1% Rate in Q3
Consumer spending, which accounts for 70 percent of economic activity, grew at a stronger 3.2 percent pace.
Dec 20th, 2019
In this Nov. 20, 2019 file photo, workers assemble Apple products at an Apple manufacturing plant in Austin, TX.
US Industrial Production Rises 1.1% in Nov.
The gain reversed a 0.9% drop in October and was the biggest jump since October 2017.
Dec 17th, 2019
In this Nov. 4, 2019 file photo, a job posting is displayed near the entrance outside a restaurant in Orlando, FL.
Study: Entrepreneurs Upbeat about Hiring
A 2018 study of about 3,000 people in the US found that nearly 9 in 10 entrepreneurs with young companies expect to employ workers during the next five years.
Dec 16th, 2019
In this Dec. 9 file photo, mist rolls over the U.S. Capitol dome on Capitol Hill in Washington.
US Budget Deficit Up To $209B in November
In the 2019 budget year, the government ran up a deficit of $984 billion, the most in seven years.
Dec 12th, 2019
I Stock 1134872513 (1)
Mfg. Capital Spending to Drop 2.1% in 2020
Though capital spending is forecasted to decrease, all 18 of ISM's manufacturing sectors forecast higher 2020 revenues than in 2019.
Dec 11th, 2019