Kimberly-Clark to Invest Over $2 Billion in U.S. Manufacturing

Kimberly-Clark Corporation announced plans to invest over $2 billion over the next five years in its North America business, marking the company's largest domestic expansion in more than 30 years. The company expects the investments to enhance its U.S. manufacturing capacity.

The broad-based investment program will focus on two projects: a new advanced manufacturing facility in Warren, Ohio, and an expansion of its Beech Island, South Carolina, site with an automated distribution center. It will also include additional capital expenditure linked to innovation and automation upgrades across its North America supply chain network.

Kimberly-Clark expects the projects to create more than 900 jobs in industrial automation and advanced manufacturing.

The new Ohio facility, located in geographic proximity to roughly 117 million consumers, will feature more than 1 million square feet and serve as a vital hub for the Northeast and Midwest regions.

Designed to facilitate growth for Kimberly-Clark's personal care categories, the site's proprietary manufacturing technologies will enable the creation of new and improved next-generation consumer products, rooted in material invention, product engineering and manufacturing process innovation.

The new Regional Distribution Center (DC) in South Carolina will create the infrastructure necessary to support future scale and unlock network efficiencies. Located next to the company's largest manufacturing facility, the automated DC will significantly increase the site's ability to direct-ship and streamline its distribution footprint.

The facility will leverage advanced robotics, AI-powered logistics systems and high-density automated storage to dramatically improve operational efficiencies and fast-track speed to market.

"By bringing together manufacturing and distribution under one automated roof, we are building a more agile, responsive and resilient manufacturing network that will enhance service levels for our retail partners and contribute to our gross productivity plan," Kimberly-Clark Chief Supply Chain Officer Tamera Fenske said.

Construction for both facilities is scheduled to begin in May 2025 and expected to be completed over the next two to three years.

