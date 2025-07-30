Chemical manufacturer Nitton joined Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear and local officials for a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the company's new production facility in Frankfort.

The company expects the project, located in Franklin County’s Industrial Park 3, to create 220 jobs. Nitto also has manufacturing operations in Lexington.

Founded in 1918 to produce electrical insulation materials, Nitto's core technologies include adhesion, optical design, thin layer formation, circuit formation, separation, porous formation, oligonucleotide synthesis and drug delivery systems.

Nitto made its first appearance in the Americas over 50 years ago and has since been providing products and services in increasingly broad markets, including electronics, automotive, aerospace, housing and construction, metal processing and human life.