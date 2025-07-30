Nitto Cuts Ribbon at New Production Facility in Kentucky

The company expects the project to create 220 jobs.

Manufacturing.net Staff
Jul 30, 2025
Ribbon Cutting
iStock.com/İbrahim Özkadir

Chemical manufacturer Nitton joined Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear and local officials for a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the company's new production facility in Frankfort.

The company expects the project, located in Franklin County’s Industrial Park 3, to create 220 jobs. Nitto also has manufacturing operations in Lexington.

Founded in 1918 to produce electrical insulation materials, Nitto's core technologies include adhesion, optical design, thin layer formation, circuit formation, separation, porous formation, oligonucleotide synthesis and drug delivery systems.

Nitto made its first appearance in the Americas over 50 years ago and has since been providing products and services in increasingly broad markets, including electronics, automotive, aerospace, housing and construction, metal processing and human life.

Latest in Operations
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
Sponsored
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
July 30, 2025
Winchoice
Window Manufacturer Expands, Adds Jobs in Arkansas
July 28, 2025
Machines are covered with sheets inside the empty Tzicc clothing factory following the threat of U.S.-imposed tariffs in Maseru, Lesotho, Tuesday, July 22, 2025.
U.S.-Imposed Tariffs Spelled Disaster for This Factory That Exported Clothes to American Stores
July 31, 2025
Ribbon Cutting
Nitto Cuts Ribbon at New Production Facility in Kentucky
July 30, 2025
Related Stories
I Stock 666132290
Operations
Critical Nuclear Power Component Maker Adds Jobs, Manufacturing in Tennessee
Winchoice
Operations
Window Manufacturer Expands, Adds Jobs in Arkansas
A Generac generator outside a house.
Operations
Generac Opens Sixth Factory in Wisconsin
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsor Content
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
More in Operations
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsored
Security Breach Podcast
A new video series from Manufacturing.net - Security Breach, looks to offer the insight and tools needed to ready your company's defenses. Stay up-to-date on today's vital cybersecurity topics by subscribing here.
July 31, 2025
Winchoice
Operations
Window Manufacturer Expands, Adds Jobs in Arkansas
Local window maker transforms operations, fuels economic growth in Arkansas.
July 28, 2025
Machines are covered with sheets inside the empty Tzicc clothing factory following the threat of U.S.-imposed tariffs in Maseru, Lesotho, Tuesday, July 22, 2025.
Operations
U.S.-Imposed Tariffs Spelled Disaster for This Factory That Exported Clothes to American Stores
A few months ago, work was steady. Now, the factory's 1,300 employees have been sent home.
July 31, 2025
A Generac generator outside a house.
Operations
Generac Opens Sixth Factory in Wisconsin
The company wants to create more than 300 jobs by the end of the year.
July 30, 2025
I Stock 1193899223
Operations
More Manufacturing Professionals Say Tariffs Will Hurt Industry
Survey reveals manufacturing's high-stakes tariff dilemma.
July 30, 2025
A businessman walks past a corporate logo of Japanese electronics maker Panasonic Corp. at Panasonic Center in Tokyo, Japan, Sept. 10, 2009.
Operations
Former Boeing Exec to Become New Chief at Panasonic Group Company
Kenneth William Sain will take over as Panasonic Connect's president and chief executive.
July 30, 2025
A Mercedes-Benz Equipped with Aeva's 4D LiDAR.
Operations
LG Invests $50 Million to Become Player in Next-Gen Auto Lidar Market
LG's massive investment could reshape the future of intelligent systems.
July 29, 2025
This July 9, 2015, file photo, shows signage outside Procter & Gamble corporate headquarters in downtown Cincinnati.
Operations
P&G Price Increases Start Next Month
The company is raising prices on about 25% of U.S. products in part due to higher tariff costs.
July 29, 2025
Flir Sized
Operations
Gas Detection Cameras
These cooled OGI cameras deliver pinpoint precision when detecting methane, hydrocarbons, and over 400 VOCs.
July 29, 2025
Groundbreaking of E. Hofmann packaging facility.
Operations
E. Hofmann Packaging Breaks Ground on First U.S. Facility
The company’s first U.S. location is expected to be operational in 2026.
July 29, 2025
Great Day
Operations
Great Day Improvements Adding Nearly 1,000 Jobs in Ohio
The company wants to increase its manufacturing capacity.
July 29, 2025
Aerial View of Downtown Columbia, South Carolina.
Operations
FabLogix Expands Operations in South Carolina
The near $10 million expansion is expected to create 150 jobs.
July 29, 2025
Sew Eurodrive
Operations
GearOil by SEW-EURODRIVE Now Available for Heavy Industry Gear Units
It ensures longer life, fewer oil changes and greater thermal stability.
July 29, 2025
Ami Plastics
Operations
Free Registration Now Open for Plastics Industry Expos and Conferences in Cleveland, Ohio
See how to get tickets or become an exhibitor.
July 29, 2025
I Stock 1402226144 66a93f9be3243
Operations
Stanley Black & Decker Sales Down 2% in the Second Quarter
The company expects an annualized gross tariff impact of about $800 million this year.
July 29, 2025