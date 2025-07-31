Pennant Moldings announced the acquisition of Miami Valley Laser Fabrication of Sidney, Ohio, a manufacturer of laser cutting, press brake forming, CNC punching, tube bending, welding, finishing and assembled components.

Founded in 1969 and headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, Pennant specializes in metal stamping, roll forming, welding, decorating and assembly and offers global supply chain options such as plastic injection molding, machining, powder metal, fasteners and multi slide products.

"Pennant’s customers typically purchase a range of products provided by them, however, the company was missing lower volume metal solutions," Pennant Group International CEO Mike Gaby said. "The additional capabilities add immense value to our customers by providing a one-stop supplier of metal and other components."