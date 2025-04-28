Arnold Magnetic Technologies Announces New CEO

Arnold Magnetic Technologies Corporation, a global manufacturer of high-performance magnets, electric motors and precision thin metals, announced that Matthew Blake has assumed the role of chief executive officer, effective March 31, 2025. Blake succeeds Dan Miller, who held the position for the past nine years.

Miller’s vision was instrumental in spearheading the launch of the Samarium Cobalt magnet grade, RECOMA 35E and instilling a culture that fosters teamwork, communication and operational excellence.

Blake brings his global operations experience across various industrial end-markets to his new role as CEO. His career includes leadership positions at DwyerOmega, Alpha Packaging, Cleaver-Brooks and ESAB Welding & Cutting Products. Blake holds a Master of Science in Engineering and Global Operations Management from Clarkson University, as well as an MBA from Webster University.

“I’m thrilled for the privilege to lead the exceptional team at Arnold Magnetic Technologies as CEO,” Blake said. “The opportunity to build on our rapid growth while partnering with customers to scale technology solutions that will reshape industries, is one I simply could not refuse. I was further impressed by the company’s remarkable 130-year history of innovating, engineering and manufacturing world-class products with the highest standards for quality, reliability and performance.”

Miller will continue to serve in an advisory role until April 30, 2025.