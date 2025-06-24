ACS Manufacturing's $31.5M Investment to Add 223 Jobs in Utah

The company is a manufacturer of structural enclosures for mission-critical back up power systems.

Manufacturing.net Staff
Jun 24, 2025
Acs Enclosures E1749747635683
business.utah.gov

The Utah Governor’s Office of Economic Opportunity awarded a post-performance tax reduction to ACS Manufacturing for its expansion in Davis County. As part of the agreement, the company projects to create 223 jobs and invest $31.5 million in Utah during the next 10 years.

ACS Manufacturing is a specialty manufacturer of structural enclosures for mission-critical back up power systems primarily used in data centers, hospitals and utility campuses. 

The company performs complex structural, electrical and manufacturing work to design, build, test and commission its enclosures and related power generation products. 

“As demand for our products continues to accelerate at a rapid pace, expanding our manufacturing operations in Utah is a strategic step forward," ACS CEO Dan Knox said. "Utah offers a unique and compelling business environment, including its proximity to key customers and a deep pool of highly skilled labor."

The corporate incentive is part of the state’s Economic Development Tax Increment Financing (EDTIF) program.

