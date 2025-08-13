Vudoo Gun Works Moves from Utah to Oklahoma

The company expects the $8.1 million investment to create 60 jobs.

Aug 13, 2025
Vudoo Gun Works, a maker of precision rifles and firearms, announced the relocation of its headquarters and all manufacturing operations from Utah to Prague, Oklahoma. 

Vudoo revealed in May that it would move its operations to Oklahoma and pause production for six weeks. The company clarified in an email to Manufacturing.net that it closed operations in Utah with the planned intent to relocate to Oklahoma.

The company expects the $8.1 million investment to improve its manufacturing efficiency, expand research and development and increase access to a skilled workforce. The site will also feature on-site accuracy testing.

Vudoo will move into an existing facility in Prague with a history of precision machining and firearms manufacturing. The company expects to create 60 jobs in Oklahoma, with operations scheduled to begin August 18.

