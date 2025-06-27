Trumps Drop 'Made in the USA' Label for New Phone

A debate has ensued over how to define the term 'made.'

Bernard Condon
Jun 27, 2025
Eric Trump, Don Hendrickson, Eric Thomas, Patrick O'Brien and Donald Trump Jr., left to right, participate in the announcement of Trump Mobile, in New York's Trump Tower, Monday, June 16, 2025.
Eric Trump, Don Hendrickson, Eric Thomas, Patrick O'Brien and Donald Trump Jr., left to right, participate in the announcement of Trump Mobile, in New York's Trump Tower, Monday, June 16, 2025.
AP Photo/Richard Drew

NEW YORK (AP) — When the Trump family unveiled a new phone before a giant American flag at its headquarters earlier this month, the pitch was simple and succinct, packed with pure patriotism: "Made in the U.S.A."

The Trumps are apparently having second thoughts.

How about "proudly American"?

Those are the two words that have replaced the "Made in the USA" pitch that just a few days ago appeared on the website where customers can pre-order the so-called T-1 gold-toned phones with an American flag etched on the back. 

Elsewhere on the site, other vague terms are now being used, describing the $499 phone as boasting an "American-Proud Design" and "brought to life right here in the U.S.A."

The Federal Trade Commission requires that items labeled "Made in USA" be "all or virtually all" produced in the U.S. and several firms have been sued over misusing the term.

The Trump Organization has not explained the change and has not responded to a request for comment. Neither did an outside public relations firm handling the Trumps' mobile phone business, including a request to confirm a statement made to another media outlet.

"T1 phones are proudly being made in America," said Trump Mobile spokesman Chris Walker, according to USA Today. "Speculation to the contrary is simply inaccurate."

The language change on the website was first reported by the news site The Verge.

An expert on cell phone technology, IDC analyst Francisco Jeronimo, said he's not surprised the Trump family has dropped the "Made in the USA" label because it's nearly impossible to build one here given the higher cost and lack of infrastructure to do so.

But, of course, you can claim to do it.

"Whether it is possible or not to build this phone in the US depends on what you consider 'build,'" Jeronimo said. "If it's a question of assembling components and targeting small volumes, I suppose it's somehow possible. You can always get the components from China and assemble them by hand somewhere."

"You're going to have phones that are made right here in the United States of America," said Trump's son Eric to Fox News recently, adding, "It's about time we bring products back to our great country."

The Trump family has flown the American flag before with Trump-branded products of suspicious origin, including its "God Bless the USA" Bibles, which an Associated Press investigation last year showed were printed in China.

The Trump phone is part of a bigger family mobile business plan designed to tap into MAGA enthusiasm for the president. The two sons running the business, Eric and Don Jr., announced earlier this month that they would offer mobile phone plans for $47.45 a month, a reference to their father's status as the 45th and 47th president. The call center, they said, will be in the U.S., too.

"You're not calling up call centers in Bangladesh," Eric Trump said on Fox News. "We're doing it out of St. Louis, Missouri."

The new service has been blasted by government ethics experts for a conflict of interest, given that President Donald Trump oversees the Federal Communications Commission that regulates the business and is investigating phone service companies that are now Trump Mobile rivals.

Trump has also threatened to punish cell phone maker Apple, now a direct competitor, threatening to slap 25% tariffs on devices because of its plans to make most of its U.S. iPhones in India.

Cans of PAM cooking spray, a Conagra brand, rest on a supermarket shelf in Cincinnati, June 25, 2019.
Conagra Says It Will Phase Out Artificial Colors
June 27, 2025
A screenshot of the Brewco Saw Systems website.
Brewco Saw Systems to Double Workforce, Expand in Kentucky
June 26, 2025
Laser tube cutting machine at Fossil Industries, Hunker, Pa.
Shuttered Pennsylvania Metalworking Facility Acquired, Reopened
June 23, 2025
