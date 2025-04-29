Young People Prefer Mass Customization Over Mass Production

Gen Z wants to own and monetize their creative identity as they combat a gig-driven economy that does not favor long-term employment. In the newest episode of Gen Z in Manufacturing, 24-year-old Adam Saleh, CEO and founder of Presq, explains how manufacturers can adapt to the customization movement and attract more Gen Z talent.

Saleh started Presq in 2019 during his engineering design fellowship with The 1881 Institute of Technology in collaboration with NASA. Shortened from “presque vu,” a French term that roughly translates to “tip of the tongue,” Presq blends a prompt-to-product workflow, 3D printing technology from Carbon 3D and cultural intelligence to spotlight localized production stories.

The company’s ideal customers are athletes, independent fashion brands, musicians and influencers.

"A lot of what Gen Z looks for is 'How can I be a creative therapist for my community?'" Saleh said. "People are grasping for attention, but people are also grasping for a connection. So when you're crafting a manufacturing space that you hope attracts Gen Z talent, I think the pillars that you look at is make the place playful but also make it a community space. Make it a space that can bring other people on the ride with you."

