Harley-Davidson announced that its board of directors appointed Artie Starrs as president and chief executive officer, effective October 1. Starrs previously held leadership positions at Topgolf and Pizza Hut.

Last month, Topgolf parent company Topgolf Callaway Brands announced Starrs' resignation as CEO, stating that he had accepted another CEO position with an "undisclosed business."

Starrs began his career as an investment banker at Wasserstein Perella and later served as the chief financial officer for Race Cinemas

As CEO of Topgolf since 2021, Starrs managed a portfolio of over 100 global recreational venues with over 30,000 employees. Under his leadership, Topgolf's revenues reportedly grew over 50%, from $1.1 billion in 2021 to $1.8 billion annually. The brand also expanded into five countries across Europe and Asia.

Starrs also held leadership roles at Pizza Hut between 2013 and 2021. During his time at the Yum! Brands' subsidiary, Starrs oversaw the brand's growth to over 18,000 locations across 110 countries.

"It's a huge privilege to be joining Harley-Davidson as president and CEO, and I am grateful for the opportunity to help steward this incredible company," Starrs said. "I have long admired the unique position Harley-Davidson has in the hearts of its riders and fans. I'm excited by the tremendous potential to both drive growth and further enhance the H-D experience for all."

Harley-Davidson stated that Starrs will join the company's board of directors upon assuming the role of CEO.

Jochen Zeitz will continue in his role as chairman, president and CEO until October 1, after which he will remain a senior advisor to the company through February 2026. The board appointed Troy Alstead to succeed Zeitz as chairman of the board effective October 1.