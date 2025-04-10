$4 Billion Investment to Help Build World’s Largest Ammonia Facility in Louisiana

Ammonia producer CF Industries Holdings, Inc. and its partners announced an approximately $4 billion final investment decision to establish a low-carbon ammonia facility in Louisiana. The companies expect the new site at the RiverPlex MegaPark on the West Bank of Ascension Parish to be the largest facility of its kind in the world.

The investment is a joint venture with Japanese energy company JERA Co., Inc. and global investment company Mitsui & Co., Inc. The companies expect the project to create 103 direct new permanent jobs with an average salary of $110,000. Louisiana Economic Development (LED) estimates the project will result in 311 indirect new jobs.

CF Industries estimates that the facility will export approximately 1.4 million metric tons of low-carbon ammonia annually to international markets. The facility will use carbon reduction, carbon capture and sequestration technology, with carbon sequestered by Occidental subsidiary 1PointFive.

The $4 billion project is the final investment decision for CF Industries’ 2022 announcement that it would evaluate the site in Ascension Parish for the world-scale facility.

To win the project, LED offered CF Industries a competitive incentives package that includes the comprehensive workforce development solutions of LED FastStart and a $6 million performance-based grant for project development and infrastructure expenditures. The company is also participating in the state’s Industrial Tax Exemption Program and is expected to utilize the Quality Jobs program.

Blue Point Number One, a joint venture between CF Industries, JERA and Mitsui & Co., also awarded a contract to Technip Energies to perform the engineering, procurement, equipment and module fabrication for the facility. The company will work with Topsoe to integrate its SynCOR Ammonia technology.

