TYC Americas Onshoring Manufacturing Operations from China, Taiwan to Michigan

Vehicle equipment manufacturer TYC Americas announced that it would establish operations at a new research and development facility in Michigan, onshoring its manufacturing operations from Taiwan and China. Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said the state expects the expansion to create 109 jobs and about $19 million in capital investment.

TYC Americas supplies automotive lighting products for two and four-wheel vehicles and serves as a vehicle equipment manufacturer and worldwide supplier to both OEMs and replacement aftermarket companies.

“TYC is proud to announce the opening of the Michigan Mobility Center in Wixom,” TYC Americas executive John Kovalik said. “This site will expand our global reach with world class Engineering and Manufacturing.

The Michigan Strategic Fund (MSF) supported the expansion with a $981,000 Michigan Business Development Program performance-based grant. In addition to MSF support, TYC Americas will partner with Oakland County Michigan Works! to attract, manage and retain talent.

The company’s parent, TYC Brother Industrial, was founded in Taiwan in 1964. In 1991 the company began doing business in the U.S. and currently operates five distribution centers with approximately 150 employees.