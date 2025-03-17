Ruland Acquires RoCom Couplings

Ruland Manufacturing announced that it acquired assets from RoCom Couplings, a California-based company that specializes in beaming technology, including beam couplings, machined springs and custom beamed components.

The acquisition expands Ruland’s beam coupling offerings and enhances its manufacturing capabilities to better serve customers requiring precision-engineered flexible couplings and custom machined solutions.

Ruland said its customers would benefit from a broader selection of beamed solutions, while RoCom expects its customers to see improved lead times and service. RoCom customers will also have access to Ruland’s product line, including shaft collars, rigid couplings, six other styles of servo couplings and universal joints.

“This acquisition strengthens our ability to provide high-quality beam couplings and related components to engineers designing critical motion control systems,” Ruland President Bill Hewitson said. “RoCom’s capabilities in beaming technology complement our existing product line, allowing us to offer a more comprehensive range of solutions while maintaining the precision and reliability our customers expect.”