Vention Unveils Click & Customize Robotic Work Cells

Designed to help manufacturers and machine shops that struggle with workforce shortages.

Manufacturing.net Staff
Mar 17, 2025
Vention Inc Vention Unveils Click Customize Robotic Work Cell
Vention

Vention announced the launch of a Click & Customize robotic work cell family, starting with machine tending and welding solutions designed to help manufacturers boost productivity amid the skilled worker shortage.

Manufacturers and machine shops are struggle with workforce shortages, making it difficult to hire and retain skilled workers. More than 20% of manufacturing plants cited insufficient labor as a key reason they were not at full production, according to the U.S. Census Bureau's Quarterly Survey of Plant Capacity Utilization (QSPC). 

"Machine shops are looking for practical, accessible automation solutions that don't require massive upfront investments or complex integration," Vention CEO and founder Etienne Lacroix said. "Vention customers have successfully used our platform for machine tending and welding for years. With our new easy-to-configure machine tending and welding cells, businesses can now automate even faster and stay competitive."

Designed for manufacturers and machine shops, Vention's Click & Customize Machine Tending Solution automates the loading and unloading of material and parts from CNC machines, allowing operators to focus on higher-value tasks.

The solution balances affordability, speed and configurability, providing a compelling alternative to costly custom automation. Users can also select from various base models and robot arm styles from ABB, FANUC and Universal Robots.

Designed to streamline MIG welding processes, Vention's modular welding cells combine its equipment with hardware and software, enabling businesses to automate.

