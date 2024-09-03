Sports Boats Set Out to Electrify Waters the Same Way Tesla Electrified Roads

Arc Boats is starting with luxurious vessels likely to appeal to a small and affluent audience.

Michael Liedtke
Sep 3, 2024
Grant Jeide wake surfs behind an electric sports boat made by California-based Arc Boats on the Sacramento-San Joaquin Delta near Bethel Island, Calif. on Wednesday, July 31, 2024.
Grant Jeide wake surfs behind an electric sports boat made by California-based Arc Boats on the Sacramento-San Joaquin Delta near Bethel Island, Calif. on Wednesday, July 31, 2024.
AP Photo/Terry Chea

AFLOAT THE SAN JOAQUIN RIVER (AP) — Grant Jeide looked like another dude riding the rollicking waves left in the wake of a 23-foot (7-meter) boat ripping through the water at speeds of up to 40 miles per hour on a river in Northern California's Delta earlier this summer.

But Jeide was performing his aquatic acrobatics behind a different breed of boat — one powered by electricity instead of gasoline. Unencumbered by the din and acrid smell of a combustion engine, the boat's passengers could chat with Jeide as he surfed behind them while they savored the afternoon breeze wafting along the river.

"It's like a playground back there, you feel like you could just ride all day," exclaimed Jeide, part of the sales team at Arc Boats, a 3-year-old startup embarking on a voyage to electrify the waters in the same way that Tesla led the charge to electrify the roads.

As Tesla did with its first car 16 years ago, Arc Boats is starting with luxurious vessels likely to appeal to a small and affluent audience that isn't reluctant to spend large sums of money to own the latest advances in technology.

They're people like Jonathan Coon, a self-proclaimed geek who got rich after starting 1-800 Contacts in his college dorm room back in the 1990s and can afford to splurge on the sleek, high-powered vessels that Arc Boats is designing and building.

After spending more than $300,000 on a luxury cruiser called Arc One a couple of years ago, Coon is forking over another $258,000 to become the first customer in line to get Arc Sport — a model made for popular aquatic pastimes such as wakeboarding and water skiing.

It's something that Coon wouldn't have considered buying just a few years ago after renting gas-powered boats and riding on the gas-powered boats of friends and hearing about all the hassles that went into maintaining them, along with the cost to fuel up vessels that usually only get a few miles per gallon.

"My view on boats had always been that the best kind of boat is someone else's boat because they can be such nightmares," Coon, 54, said during an interview from Austin, Texas, where he is overseeing the development of a lakeside community. "But that's not the case now. These guys just nailed every little detail on an electric boat that's just fun to use."

Arc Boats CEO Mitch Lee is a long-time nerd, too. He grew up in San Jose, California — the cradle of Silicon Valley — where he began trading in currency exchanges when he was just 8 years old. After moving on to Northwestern University to study mechanical engineering, Lee created a personal finance app called Penny that he sold in 2018 to Credit Karma, which is now owned by Intuit.

That deal helped provide Lee with the money to start Arc Boats in Southern California with Ryan Cook, a friend he met at Northwestern. Electrifying boats has been in the back of Lee's mind since Tesla rolled out its first car — the Roadster — in 2008 and he wondered if the technology would eventually work on the boats he grew to love as the son of parents who loved to water ski.

The success of Tesla's expanding line-up of vehicles and the electric cars made by other automakers finally created a supply chain of batteries and other parts needed to electrify boats, too. Arc Boats, founded in 2021, now employs more than 100 employees, including former engineers who worked for Elon Musk at two of his breakthrough companies — Tesla and rocket ship maker SpaceX.

After selling only a handful of the Arc One luxury cruisers, Lee foresees being able to ramp up production to sell hundreds of the Arc Sport model across the U.S. annually.

Besides its home state of California, Arc Boats is targeting other water-loving hot spots such as Texas, Idaho, Minnesota, Michigan and other parts of the country with lots of lakes and people who want to have fun on them. The first Arc Sport is supposed to be delivered to Coon before the end of this year.

"There's a lot of enthusiasm for a product like this, because it solves all these core pain points that gas boat owners have today," Lee, 35, said while piloting an Arc Sport on the San Joaquin River near Bethel Island, California. "It's quieter. It's far more reliable. It's way cheaper to operate. You're not inhaling fumes off of the back of the boat. And we're doing an interview on a boat where all you hear is the sound of the water."

A wide range of other boat makers trying to shift away from gas-combustion engines and fuel tanks that can easily cost $300 to $600 to fill for a day traversing a lake or river are making similar arguments. Some, like Sweden's Candela and another California startup, Navier, are selling electric-powered hydrofoil speedboats that probably wouldn't work as well for water skiing or wakeboarding.

A variety of other electric boats, in a range of different styles, are being made by a list of others, including Vision Marine, Ingenity, RS Electric, Duffy Boats and Rand Boats.

Compared to electric cars, the market for electric boats is a drop in the bucket. Worldwide sales of electric boats stood at just $5 billion in 2021, and even with steady double-digit annual growth, are only projected to reach roughly $17 billion by 2031, according to Allied Market Research. In contrast, global sales of electric automobiles surpassed $250 billion last year.

Lee is trying to steer Arc Boats in the same direction that Tesla followed after barely making a dent in the auto market during its formative years. Just like Tesla's vehicles, the Arc Sport will be equipped with a variety of technology that will make the boat akin to a floating computer.

The boat comes with display screens, sensors, Wifi, a hydraulic system for raising and lowering the roof, a 226-kilowatt battery and software that can be updated over the air. Lee envisions those software updates making it possible to provide people who own the Arc Sport with upgrades as the technology improves and potentially makes it possible for the boat to autonomously dock.

The Arc Sport's hefty price tag is also an echo of the Tesla Roadster, which sold for $80,000 to $125,000. Now Tesla sells sedans in the $40,000 range, with ambitions to lower the price even more.

"Over time, we expect our technology to get less expensive," Lee said of the Arc Sport as he prepared to show off the boat's 500-horsepower motor. "There are a lot of tailwinds here."

Latest in Operations
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
Sponsored
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
August 16, 2024
Coil
Endicott Coil Company Celebrates 70 Years
September 3, 2024
I Stock 1473908664
Mini Fridge Maker Announces $21.4M Expansion in Michigan
August 30, 2024
Anheuser-Busch invested facility in Virginia.
Anheuser-Busch Announces $6.5 Million Investment in Virginia Brewery
August 30, 2024
Related Stories
Coil
Operations
Endicott Coil Company Celebrates 70 Years
Ams Expansion
Operations
Boeing Company Announces Manufacturing Expansion in Mississippi
The rupture disks install directly into an appropriate safety head to provide the best seal for the application operating conditions.
Operations
Rupture Disk Design Delivers High Performance Pressure Relief
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsor Content
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
More in Operations
Ohio Custom Packaging Manufacturer Grows by 40% in 10 Months
Sponsored
Ohio Custom Packaging Manufacturer Grows by 40% in 10 Months
Value Added Packaging implemented a new management system and grew its headcount from 40 to 58 in just 10 months.
September 1, 2024
I Stock 1473908664
Operations
Mini Fridge Maker Announces $21.4M Expansion in Michigan
The investment will create up to 200 new jobs.
August 30, 2024
Anheuser-Busch invested facility in Virginia.
Operations
Anheuser-Busch Announces $6.5 Million Investment in Virginia Brewery
The funds will be used on equipment and warehouse improvements.
August 30, 2024
The rupture disks install directly into an appropriate safety head to provide the best seal for the application operating conditions.
Operations
Rupture Disk Design Delivers High Performance Pressure Relief
While reducing the materials and energy traditionally spent in the manufacturing process.
August 30, 2024
The Pebble flow, surrounding by staff.
Operations
Electric RV Maker Pebble Opens 60,000-Square-Foot Manufacturing Facility in U.S.
The company's Pebble Flow Was developed by veterans from Apple, Tesla, Zoox, Rivian and SpaceX.
August 30, 2024
Solider holding a Saab AT4.
Operations
Saab Lands $494 Million Army Contract for Shoulder-Launched Munitions
The AT4 is a battle-tested, successful anti-armor weapon.
August 30, 2024
A U.S. Steel logo is seen on a water tower, May 2, 2019, at U.S. Steel's Edgar Thomson Works in Braddock, Pa.
Operations
Nippon Steel Boosts Capital Commitment to U.S. Steel Plants
The company raised its capital commitment by more than $1 billion.
August 30, 2024
Software
Operations
Canvas GFX Joins Zebra Technologies’ PartnerConnect Alliance Partner Track
The Canvas Envision platform connects workers on the manufacturing shop floor.
August 30, 2024
Moving
Operations
Beamex Relocating U.S. Operations
The new site features over 11,000 square feet of space.
August 29, 2024
I Stock 1766256041
Operations
Why Social Media Marketing and Advertising is Essential for Manufacturers
A quick summary of social media marketing for manufacturing companies.
August 28, 2024
A steel worker manufactures 155 mm M795 artillery projectiles at the Scranton Army Ammunition Plant, Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2024, in Scranton, Pa.
Operations
Pennsylvania Ammo Plant Boosts Production of Key Artillery Shell in Ukraine's Fight Against Russia
The Scranton facility increased production from 24,000 rounds per month to 36,000 rounds per month.
August 28, 2024
Containers of Zyn, a Phillip Morris smokeless nicotine pouch, are displayed for sale among other nicotine and tobacco products at a newsstand Friday, Feb. 23, 2024, in New York.
Operations
Philip Morris to Expand Nicotine Pouch Production in Kentucky
The $232 million investment is part of the company's strategy toward what it calls a "smoke-free future."
August 27, 2024
Ardent Mills logo
Operations
Ardent Mills Announces Major Expansion of Commerce City Mill
The investment will modernize the facility while supporting regional customers.
August 27, 2024
Pelican 1646 Air Military Large Case
Operations
Pelican Products Launches Revamped Website for Business, Commercial Applications
The company also released a new video to celebrate decades of innovation and craftsmanship.
August 27, 2024
Missile takeoff.
Operations
Leidos Awarded Contract to Enhance Missile Warning Capabilities
The award has a base period of performance of four and a half years.
August 27, 2024