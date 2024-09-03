Endicott Coil Company Celebrates 70 Years

The company has worked with SpaceX and provided coils for advanced aerospace technologies.

Manufacturing.net Staff
Sep 3, 2024
Coil
iStock.com/serebryannikov

Endicott Coil Co., Inc., a manufacturer of magnetic coils, transformers, solenoids and more, will celebrate its 70th anniversary this year.

Endicott Coil Co. has served a diverse array of OEMs with magnetic component solutions, from prototype development to high-volume production. Throughout its history, the company has evolved and diversified to meet the changing needs of customers and the marketplace.

From its origins as a local supplier to IBM in 1954, Endicott Coil Co. has expanded its capabilities and product offerings to serve a wide range of industries, including transportation, power transmission, automotive, medical equipment manufacturing and nuclear power applications.

The company has also worked with SpaceX and provided coils for advanced aerospace technologies, including the Starlink system.

Latest in Operations
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsored
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
August 16, 2024
Coil
Endicott Coil Company Celebrates 70 Years
September 3, 2024
I Stock 1473908664
Mini Fridge Maker Announces $21.4M Expansion in Michigan
August 30, 2024
Anheuser-Busch invested facility in Virginia.
Anheuser-Busch Announces $6.5 Million Investment in Virginia Brewery
August 30, 2024
Related Stories
Grant Jeide wake surfs behind an electric sports boat made by California-based Arc Boats on the Sacramento-San Joaquin Delta near Bethel Island, Calif. on Wednesday, July 31, 2024.
Operations
Sports Boats Set Out to Electrify Waters the Same Way Tesla Electrified Roads
Ams Expansion
Operations
Boeing Company Announces Manufacturing Expansion in Mississippi
The rupture disks install directly into an appropriate safety head to provide the best seal for the application operating conditions.
Operations
Rupture Disk Design Delivers High Performance Pressure Relief
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
Sponsor Content
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
More in Operations
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
Sponsored
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
IEN Unboxed is a new show in which our editors unbox new tools on the market and discuss their features.
August 16, 2024
I Stock 1473908664
Operations
Mini Fridge Maker Announces $21.4M Expansion in Michigan
The investment will create up to 200 new jobs.
August 30, 2024
Anheuser-Busch invested facility in Virginia.
Operations
Anheuser-Busch Announces $6.5 Million Investment in Virginia Brewery
The funds will be used on equipment and warehouse improvements.
August 30, 2024
The rupture disks install directly into an appropriate safety head to provide the best seal for the application operating conditions.
Operations
Rupture Disk Design Delivers High Performance Pressure Relief
While reducing the materials and energy traditionally spent in the manufacturing process.
August 30, 2024
The Pebble flow, surrounding by staff.
Operations
Electric RV Maker Pebble Opens 60,000-Square-Foot Manufacturing Facility in U.S.
The company's Pebble Flow Was developed by veterans from Apple, Tesla, Zoox, Rivian and SpaceX.
August 30, 2024
Solider holding a Saab AT4.
Operations
Saab Lands $494 Million Army Contract for Shoulder-Launched Munitions
The AT4 is a battle-tested, successful anti-armor weapon.
August 30, 2024
A U.S. Steel logo is seen on a water tower, May 2, 2019, at U.S. Steel's Edgar Thomson Works in Braddock, Pa.
Operations
Nippon Steel Boosts Capital Commitment to U.S. Steel Plants
The company raised its capital commitment by more than $1 billion.
August 30, 2024
Software
Operations
Canvas GFX Joins Zebra Technologies’ PartnerConnect Alliance Partner Track
The Canvas Envision platform connects workers on the manufacturing shop floor.
August 30, 2024
Moving
Operations
Beamex Relocating U.S. Operations
The new site features over 11,000 square feet of space.
August 29, 2024
I Stock 1766256041
Operations
Why Social Media Marketing and Advertising is Essential for Manufacturers
A quick summary of social media marketing for manufacturing companies.
August 28, 2024
A steel worker manufactures 155 mm M795 artillery projectiles at the Scranton Army Ammunition Plant, Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2024, in Scranton, Pa.
Operations
Pennsylvania Ammo Plant Boosts Production of Key Artillery Shell in Ukraine's Fight Against Russia
The Scranton facility increased production from 24,000 rounds per month to 36,000 rounds per month.
August 28, 2024
Containers of Zyn, a Phillip Morris smokeless nicotine pouch, are displayed for sale among other nicotine and tobacco products at a newsstand Friday, Feb. 23, 2024, in New York.
Operations
Philip Morris to Expand Nicotine Pouch Production in Kentucky
The $232 million investment is part of the company's strategy toward what it calls a "smoke-free future."
August 27, 2024
Ardent Mills logo
Operations
Ardent Mills Announces Major Expansion of Commerce City Mill
The investment will modernize the facility while supporting regional customers.
August 27, 2024
Pelican 1646 Air Military Large Case
Operations
Pelican Products Launches Revamped Website for Business, Commercial Applications
The company also released a new video to celebrate decades of innovation and craftsmanship.
August 27, 2024
Missile takeoff.
Operations
Leidos Awarded Contract to Enhance Missile Warning Capabilities
The award has a base period of performance of four and a half years.
August 27, 2024