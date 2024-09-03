Endicott Coil Company Celebrates 70 Years

Endicott Coil Co., Inc., a manufacturer of magnetic coils, transformers, solenoids and more, will celebrate its 70th anniversary this year.

Endicott Coil Co. has served a diverse array of OEMs with magnetic component solutions, from prototype development to high-volume production. Throughout its history, the company has evolved and diversified to meet the changing needs of customers and the marketplace.

From its origins as a local supplier to IBM in 1954, Endicott Coil Co. has expanded its capabilities and product offerings to serve a wide range of industries, including transportation, power transmission, automotive, medical equipment manufacturing and nuclear power applications.

The company has also worked with SpaceX and provided coils for advanced aerospace technologies, including the Starlink system.