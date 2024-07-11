Nikon Reorganizes Subsidiary Morf3D: Introducing Nikon AM Synergy

Nikon Corporation announced a reorganization of Morf3D Inc., a subsidiary of Nikon, transforming and relaunching it under the new name Nikon AM Synergy Inc.

Following Nikon’s full acquisition of Morf3D in July 2023, the company has undergone a significant realignment to better support Nikon’s advanced manufacturing business strategy.

This transformation includes new leadership and a refreshed mission to align with Nikon’s broader goals. The reorganization involves a decisive shift from the former general-purpose contract manufacturing (CM) service bureau business, leading to the closure of the El Segundo, California location and the divestment of non-essential equipment.

Now operating from Nikon's advanced manufacturing business unit facility in Long Beach, California, Nikon AM Synergy is dedicated to accelerating the adoption and scaling of metal additive manufacturing applications, with a particular focus on the defense and aerospace sectors.

This will be achieved through the integration of Nikon SLM Solutions AG’s leading laser powder bed fusion (L-PBF) technology and Nikon's internally developed directed energy deposition (DED) solutions, enhanced by premier metallurgy and metrology capabilities.

Nikon AM Synergy will offer specialized capabilities within an ultra-secure environment in the U.S., meeting the stringent security requirements of defense and aerospace clients.

These capabilities are bolstered by a newly revitalized business development team, well-versed in industry knowledge and already delivering results for strategic customers.