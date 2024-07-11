Maxcess Announces Grand Opening Ceremony of Poland Factory

Maxcess, a provider of products and services for automated web handling applications, announced the grand opening ceremony of its new factory in Lubowo, Poland.

The event brought together customers and suppliers from around the globe and featured exclusive plant tours, product demonstrations and networking opportunities. Attendees had a first-hand look at Maxcess' technology and the advanced capabilities of the new facility, which aim to enhance productivity and service quality.

The event also gathered employees from the European region and local representatives/dignitaries from the community.

Equipped with the latest manufacturing technologies and designed with sustainability in mind, the facility will play a role in meeting the growing global demand for Maxcess' products and services.

“Our new location offers an attractive, sustainable and smart environment that will foster our capacity to develop new products and services all while benefiting from improved shipping connections and a modern, light-filled workspace," Alexander Haid, General Manager for Maxcess Europe, said.

Maxcess is a provider of innovative industrial solutions, specializing in web handling products that optimize manufacturing processes. With a portfolio that includes web handling, guiding, tension control, vision inspection, slitting, winding, performance rolls, rotary tooling and more, Maxcess serves a wide range of industries including tag and label, packaging, medical, printing, metals, fuel cell, electronics, tire & rubber and industrial converting.